Changing the Narrative: Black Voices in Canadian Journalism

TORONTO, Feb. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - For this Black History/Black Futures month, the Canadian Journalism Foundation (CJF) will host a panel discussion on the past, present and future of Black voices in Canadian journalism.

As Canadian media evolves toward a more inclusive future, a distinguished panel of current and former CJF Black Journalism Fellows and prominent Black Canadian journalists will explore how the media landscape is transforming to reflect Black Canadian voices and experiences, share their personal journeys and reflect on the role of mentorship and community building in shaping a more inclusive Canadian media landscape.

The panel, Changing the Narrative: The Past, Present and Future of Black Voices in Canadian Journalism , features: Nathan Downer, Co-Anchor, CTV News Toronto; Allya Davidson, Executive Producer, CBC's The Fifth Estate; Wendy-Ann Clarke, Reporter, Investigative Journalism Bureau and 2022 CJF-IJB Black Investigative Journalism Fellow as well as Dominique Gené, 2024 CJF-Globe and Mail Black Business Journalism Fellow.

The event takes place on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. EST at TD Bank Tower, 54th Floor, 66 Wellington St. West, Toronto. Tickets are available at $15 each, but the discussion will also be available free, virtually.

Moderated by Andria Case, Weekend Anchor and Video Journalist, CTV News Toronto, the discussion will focus on the evolution of diverse storytelling, the vital role of mentorship in fostering Black talent and how the media can work to create inclusive newsrooms that amplify underrepresented voices.

"This panel brings together influential and dynamic journalists who are reshaping Canadian media," says Natalie Turvey, President and Executive Director of the CJF. "By sharing their experiences and insights, they will explore both the progress made and the work still needed to ensure our media truly reflects Canada's diverse voices and communities."

Adds Desmond Brown, CJF Board member and chair of the CJF Black Journalism Fellowship jury: "This event represents an exciting moment in the evolution of Canadian journalism. It's about amplifying voices that have historically been underrepresented.

"I'm proud of the CJF's role in fostering inclusive, diverse narratives within the media, and I look forward to hearing the powerful insights our panelists will share."

Following the discussion, guests are invited to a cocktail reception with hors d'oeuvres, offering an opportunity for networking and continued conversation with industry leaders.

This event is part of the CJF's J-Talks program that explores pressing journalistic issues.

The CJF thanks the generosity of exclusive J-Talks Live series sponsor TD Bank Group, broadcast partner CPAC and in-kind supporter Cision.

Event Details:

Changing the Narrative: The Past, Present, and Future of Black Voices in Canadian Journalism

Date: Tuesday, Feb. 11, 6:30 p.m. EST

Location: TD Bank Tower, 54th Floor, 66 Wellington St. West, Toronto

Tickets: $15 - Limited availability

This event is part of the CJF's ongoing commitment to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion in Canadian journalism.

For more information and to register, visit the CJF website.

About The Canadian Journalism Foundation

Founded in 1990, The Canadian Journalism Foundation promotes, celebrates and facilitates excellence in journalism. The foundation runs a prestigious awards and fellowships program featuring an industry gala where news leaders, journalists and corporate Canada gather to celebrate outstanding journalistic achievement and the value of professional journalism. Through monthly J-Talks , a public speakers' series, the CJF facilitates dialogue among journalists, business people, academics and students about the role of the media in Canadian society and the ongoing challenges for media in the digital era. The foundation also fosters opportunities for journalism education , training and research.

The CJF has been dedicated to acting as a catalyst for open and honest dialogue – helping to improve relationships between and understanding of the media and the private and public organizations that are often the focus of media and public attention. It is a pivotal distinction that sets The Canadian Journalism Foundation apart.

The Canadian Journalism Foundation attracts presidents, CEOs and senior executives from Canada's leading institutions. CJF's Executive Committee and Board of Directors include high-level representatives from corporations, media organizations, academic institutions, professional associations, and some of Canada's leading charitable foundations. CJF is built on the commitment of these inspired and influential individuals who lend their time and expertise to furthering CJF's mission.

