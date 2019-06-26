Changing of the Guard Ceremony on the Grounds of Rideau Hall

OTTAWA, June 26, 2019 /CNW/ - The Office of the Secretary to the Governor General is pleased to invite visitors to the Changing of the Guard ceremony daily from June 28 to 30 and July 2 to 5, 2019, at 10 a.m.

In its 61st season, the Changing of the Guard ceremony is the most recognized military tradition in Canada's Capital and has attracted thousands of visitors to Parliament Hill since the first mount in 1959.

From July 6 to August 24, the ceremony will return to the lawns of Parliament Hill for the duration of the 2019 season.

Relief of Sentries – Until August 24, 2019

Daily, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, on the hour

Sentries will continue to be posted at Rideau Hall throughout the public duties season. Led by a piper, they will march to their posts at Sussex Gate and in front of the residence during this much-loved ceremony.

Visit the Residence

Take advantage of your time on the grounds to visit the state rooms in the residence. For more information, call 613‑991‑4422 or 1-866-842-4422 (toll-free); write to guide@gg.ca; or visit our website at www.gg.ca/visit-us.

For further information: Media information: Julie Rocheleau, Rideau Hall Press Office, 613-302-0249 (cell.), julie.rocheleau@gg.ca

