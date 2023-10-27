OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure, and Communities announced an upcoming selection process for a new President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

The current President and CEO, Romy Bowers, has announced her departure from the role effective December 2023 to pursue a role as Director of the Office of Risk Management at the International Monetary Fund.

At the request of the CMHC Board of Directors, Mr. Michel Tremblay, CMHC's Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice-President of Corporate Services, will assume responsibility for the management of CMHC until a new President is appointed by the Governor in Council. Mr. Tremblay's extensive experience from nearly a decade of dedicated public service in various senior leadership positions at CMHC makes him well-positioned to take on the role during this interim period.

The Government of Canada will soon launch an open, transparent, and merit-based selection process to identify a new President and CEO. This will be in addition to the active selection processes currently underway for various CMHC Board of Director positions. Ongoing recruitment will ensure that CMHC is ready to meet the challenges ahead in executing on its important mandate to improve access to affordable, safe, and inclusive housing options for Canadians.

Quotes

"I would like to thank Ms. Bowers for her unwavering commitment and dedication in her role as President and CEO over the past three years, and congratulate her as she embarks on a new chapter of her distinguished career. I look forward to working closely with the CMHC Board and Mr. Tremblay to continue the government's efforts to deliver on Canada's housing priorities. Our commitment to improve access to affordable, safe, and inclusive housing options for Canadians remains steadfast."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express my sincerest thanks to Ms. Bowers for her remarkable leadership as President and CEO over the past several years. The Board will be actively engaged with the Government of Canada in the process of identifying the CMHC's next leader, and is fully committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition during this period."

Derek Ballantyne, Chair of the CMHC Board of Directors

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and the financial system, supports Canadians in need, and provides unbiased research and advice to all levels of government, to Canadian consumers and the Canadian housing sector. CMHC aims to ensure that everyone in Canada can afford housing that meets their needs. As a Crown Corporation, CMHC is accountable to Parliament through the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities.

Associated Links

Follow us on Twitter , Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Kevin Collins, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]