GATINEAU, QC, Oct. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - From making everyday decisions to staying safe during extreme weather, it's essential that Canadians have convenient, reliable access to weather information. For five years, Canadians have turned to the WeatherCAN application on their mobile devices to get trusted weather information directly from Environment and Climate Change Canada's meteorologists.

Today, Environment and Climate Change Canada will launch a new version of the WeatherCAN app with significant changes that are designed to enhance user experience. With feedback from users, the update will include a brand-new look, improved navigation, and a temperature notification feature.

In the updated app:

Air quality information will appear near the top of each location page. This will give quicker access to essential safety information during wildfire smoke or other air pollution events.

A new temperature notification will allow users to be notified when the temperature, humidex, or windchill reaches certain thresholds of their choosing.

Users will notice a more contemporary visual style and can choose between light and dark mode for improved accessibility.

New features for the in-app radar are in development and will launch next year.

The WeatherCAN app is free to download and is available on Apple and Android mobile devices. Existing users will be prompted in their app to update to the newest version. New users can download the updated app in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is committed to continuously improving how we deliver weather information. WeatherCAN users are invited to submit feedback on the new design through the app's feedback feature or using the "Contact Us" form on weather.gc.ca.

Quotes

"Climate change is affecting the frequency, duration, and intensity of severe weather and climate events around the world, including in Canada. Extreme heat, drought, wildfires, heavy rainfall, and flash floods were all part of reality in Canada this past summer. Weather information and alerts are only becoming more important to our safety. These improvements to the WeatherCAN app represent a commitment from the Government of Canada to improve our service to Canadians, and ensure they have the information they need to stay safe."

– The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Whether it's wildfires, floods, or other natural disasters, Canadians can be better prepared when they know their risks. The new and improved app will allow Canadians to stay ahead of the storm by providing them with quick and reliable access to trusted weather information, helping them make informed decisions and stay safe."

– The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, President of the King's Privy Council for Canada and Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada

Quick facts

The WeatherCAN app first launched in 2019.

WeatherCAN draws its weather data and information directly from Environment and Climate Change Canada, ensuring Canadians receive the most up-to-date alerts and forecasts.

Features of WeatherCAN include: Current and hourly conditions, and seven-day forecasts for over 10,000 locations in Canada Weather alert notifications for current and favourited locations High-resolution radar animation on a zoomable map background Message centre providing weather facts and climate information relevant to the current weather Customizable Air Quality Health Index (AQHI) and temperature notifications Accessible in English and French, and an in-app ability to switch between languages



Associated links

Environment and Climate Change Canada's X (Twitter) page

Environment and Climate Change Canada's Facebook page

SOURCE Environment and Climate Change Canada

Contacts: Hermine Landry, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, 873-455-3714, [email protected]; Media Relations, Environment and Climate Change Canada, 819-938-3338 or 1-844-836-7799 (toll-free), [email protected]