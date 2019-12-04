Change of Command Ceremony in the region of Québec

LAVAL, QC, Dec. 4, 2019 /CNW/ - In September 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held two Changes of Command Ceremonies in the region of Quebec.

On September 17, 2019, at Drummond Institution, the outgoing Warden, Marc Lanoie, relinquished command to the incoming Warden, Sébastien Pilon.

On September 18, 2019, at Cowansville Institution, the outgoing Warden, and now Regional Deputy Commissioner, Alessandria Page, relinquished command to incoming Warden, Francis Anctil.

This ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of the Warden of each Institution. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

Drummond Institution, located in the municipality of Drummondville , Québec, was opened in 1984 as a medium-security facility. Drummond Institution, a stand-alone medium-security institution, was built on an open campus model. Inmates are housed in six residential units with a capacity varying from 58 to 62 beds, one of these units is comprised of three cells adapted for clients with a disability.

, Québec, was opened in 1984 as a medium-security facility. Drummond Institution, a stand-alone medium-security institution, was built on an open campus model. Inmates are housed in six residential units with a capacity varying from 58 to 62 beds, one of these units is comprised of three cells adapted for clients with a disability. Cowansville Institution, the first of its type in Canada , was opened in 1966. The medium-security institution for young offenders was an integral part of the penitentiary organization in Quebec Region, which included an inmate intake centre, maximum, medium and minimum-security institutions, a medical and psychiatric centre, a special correction unit and a pre-release centre.

Quotes

« It is with great privilege that I assume command of Drummond Institution, which celebrates its 35th year of existence. Three decades on which a tradition of success has been built. I am committed to enrich this culture of goodwill. It is by fostering an approach centered on collaborative and human practices, and supporting proximity relationships with staff, partners, and offenders that I humbly believe I will be able to contribute to Drummond Institution's growth. »

Sébastien Pilon, Warden, Drummond Institution

« It is with great pride that I officially accept Command of Cowansville Institution, an Institution with over 50 years of existence as well as a rich history in safe and successful rehabilitation and social reintegration. I assume the mandate that is given to me with great humility, rigour, attentiveness, respect and with collaboration. »

Francis Anctil, Warden, Cowansville Institution

Links

Pictures of these events can be found on CSC's Flickr page:

Change of Command – Drummond Institution

Change of Command – Cowansville Institution

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter (@CSC_SCC_en) and Facebook (www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services Canada - Quebec

For further information: François Planckaert, A/Assistant Warden, Management Services, Drummond Institution, 819-477-5112 poste 210; Karine Grenon, Assistant Warden, Management Services, Cowansville Institution, 450-263-3073 poste 2102