Mar 05, 2026, 11:36 ET
PRINCE ALBERT, SK, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ - At 7:10 p.m. on March 4, 2026, inmate Keiston Custer was apprehended by the Prince Albert Police Service.
This inmate had absconded from lawful custody when being transported by staff from Saskatchewan Penitentiary on February 20, 2026.
The Correctional Service of Canada and Saskatchewan Penitentiary are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Ensuring the safety and security of its correctional institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority of the Correctional Service of Canada.
