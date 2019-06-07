PORT-CARTIER, QC, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - On May 23, 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Port-Cartier Institution in the Côte-Nord Region. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden, Julie Dion, to the incoming Warden, Pascale-Andrée Thibodeau.

The ceremony, presided by Alessandria Page, Regional Deputy Commissioner, Quebec Region, reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

Port-Cartier Institution is a maximum-security facility for men.

With a capacity of 237, it accommodates a clientele of inmates with special needs as well as cases of maximum protection.

The only federal penitentiary in the Côte-Nord region, the Institution contributes significantly to the region's economy as an employer.

Quotes

"It is with great honor and humility that I officially accept the responsibility given to me as Warden of Port-Cartier Institution. Regardless of the challenges ahead, I am committed to open and transparent management, focusing on people and teamwork."

Pascale-Andrée Thibodeau, Warden, Port-Cartier Institution, Correctional Service of Canada

Photos – Change of Command – Port-Cartier Institution

