EDMONTON, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ - On May 30, 2019, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) held a Change of Command Ceremony at Edmonton Institution for Women. This occasion marked the change in command from the outgoing Warden Brigitte Bouchard, to the incoming Warden Rob Campney.

The ceremony reinforces the responsibility of leadership in the role of Warden. It represents the symbolic passing of responsibility, authority, and accountability from one correctional leader to another.

This ceremony is an important tradition for CSC. It reaffirms the incoming leader's pledge to support CSC's mission and contribute to the safety and security of the public, employees and offenders.

Quick Facts

Edmonton Institution for Women was established in 1995 is located in Edmonton, Alberta .

. It is a multi-level security institution and can accommodate up to 167 offenders.

CSC employs approximately 214 staff at Edmonton Institution for Women.

Edmonton Institution for Women provides resources and programming to offenders including educational, vocational, correctional, Aboriginal and social programs.

Quotes

"In many ways this is a symbolic event, but it's important to note that for the newly appointed leader, it represents their pledge to ensure that every decision they make respects CSC's Mission, the rule of law, and the rights of staff and inmates," said France Gratton, CSC Prairie Regional Deputy Commissioner. "Every change in leadership brings new thinking and new opportunities for growth and I am very pleased to be here to help to commemorate this event," added Ms. Gratton.

For further information: Phillip Contini, Assistant Warden Management Services, Edmonton Institution for Women, (780) 495-3377