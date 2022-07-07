CHAMPLAIN-BACKED JLD-LAGUË, COMPLETES THE ACQUISITION OF LOCATION SAUVAGEAU AND LOCATION LÉGARÉ

MONTREAL, July 7, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - JLD-Laguë, a Champlain Financial Corporation ("Champlain") portfolio company, and Groupe Soucy have led the acquisition of Location Sauvageau and Location Légaré (the "Group") in June 2022.

Luc Soucy, President of Terrebonne Ford and Founder of West Island Ford Lincoln, having over three decades of experience in vehicle dealerships, will assume the role of Executive Chairman. The current management team will continue to serve in their existing roles, leading the Group towards its next stage of growth.

Location Sauvageau and Location Légaré are the leading provider of short- and medium-term vehicles rentals for commercial and institutional clients in the province of Quebec. The Company operates a diverse fleet of 3,800+ utility vehicles mainly used in working applications, including pickups, cube & cargo trucks, SUVs, passenger vans & cars as well as, trailers, ATVs, snowmobiles, and other specialized vehicles.

"We have been impressed with Location Sauvageau and Location Légaré's strong track record. For over 30 years, the Group has been a pillar and an instrumental player within Québec's developmental history, and we are proud to associate with Kevin Voyer and Nathalie Légaré in continuing this remarkable story", said Luc Soucy, President of Group Soucy.

"We are very pleased to add Location Sauvageau and Location Légaré to our portfolio of group companies. Our John Deere and Peterbilt divisions are built on providing premium workplace equipment, after market and customer service which has also been the foundation of Location Sauvageau's and Location Légaré's success. With the support of Champlain and Groupe Soucy, we are excited to continue to build on this strong common foundation", said Terry Enepekides, CEO of JLD-Laguë.

"I am very pleased to leave Location Sauvageau and Location Légaré in the hands of proven Quebec owners and operators like Champlain, JLD Laguë and Groupe Soucy. With their support and current management, I am certain the future growth and success of these great operations will lead them to become National leaders in the commercial and short-term rental market", said Jacquelin Voyer, Founder of Location Sauvageau.

"I am very excited to continue to lead Location Légaré and help capture the exciting growth opportunities before us with our new partners", said Nathalie Légaré, President of Location Légaré operations.

RCGT Corporate Finance served as financial advisors on behalf of the sellers.

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

ABOUT CHAMPLAIN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

Champlain is a Canadian private holding company that has been based in Montreal since 2004. It has over $800 million in assets under management through a portfolio of 22 companies located primarily in Québec and operating in the consumer goods, food processing, retail, and distribution sectors. Its investment portfolio in Québec includes JLD Laguë (John Deere), La Canadienne, Wong Wing, Boulangerie Dumas, Louis Garneau, Kanuk, Jardins de Ville, Maison Corbeil, Must Société, Les Épices Dion, Les Eaux Naya, Brault & Bouthillier, Beach Day Every Day, Grandio Group (La Cage aux Sports), Transport Inter-Nord and Orthofab.

ABOUT JLD-LAGUË

JLD-Laguë is a leading Canadian equipment and truck dealership network established across Quebec and Eastern Ontario. The company is involved in the sale, resale, and servicing of John Deere agricultural, commercial, residential, and compact construction markets as well as the Peterbilt truck market. JLD-Laguë operates 16 John Deere branches across eastern Ontario and Quebec under the JLD-Laguë, Maltais & Ouellet and Green Tech banners, 5 Peterbilt Truck branches under the TransDiff and JDH banner in Central Quebec as well as the recent addition of Fardiers Quebec which is in the sale and servicing of premium trailers.

ABOUT GROUPE SOUCY

Groupe Soucy operates two Ford dealerships, Terrebonne Ford since 1991 and West Island Ford Lincoln since 2013. The Group manages a portfolio of long-term leases comprising of commercial and luxury vehicles. In addition, Groupe Soucy's commercial real estate holdings include the dealers and the buildings of Sauvageau and Légaré for a total of 12 buildings and 1.8 million square feet of land.

