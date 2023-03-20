Generic pharmaceuticals save Canadians $33 billion annually

— more than $2,300 per household

TORONTO, March 20, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) today launched an advertising campaign, created by leading advertising and design firm, Key Gordon Communications Inc, to highlight the cost savings Canadians see from using generic medicines — and the savings that could be realized if more generic medications were used.

"Cost of living pressures are front of mind for Canadians," said CGPA president Jim Keon. "This advertising campaign responds directly to that anxiety by pointing out in very direct terms how generic pharmaceuticals are as safe and effective as the brand-name versions, but are available at a fraction of the cost. In fact, last year the use of generic medicines saved Canadians more than $33-billion — that's roughly $2,300 per Canadian household."

"However, this isn't simply about cost savings already enjoyed by Canadians. We're also pointing out in our ads that if the use of generics increased by just one percent, Canadians would save up to an additional $756 million annually," said Keon. "This means that increasing the use of generics is a huge opportunity for further savings to Canadian taxpayers, employers and patients."

"The stats are so powerful and the message so timely," said Grant Gordon, president and creative director at Key Gordon, "So, that's why we took a deliberately simple approach and let the facts speak for themselves in a PSA-style set of digital ads, which are live as of this morning."

About the Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association

The Canadian Generic Pharmaceutical Association (CGPA) helps its member companies deliver high-quality cost-effective prescription medicines that make patient care affordable and help to sustain our healthcare system. The association works with governments, health-care providers, patients and its partners in the pharmaceutical supply chain to strengthen the generic pharmaceutical sector to ensure Canadians have a secure, uninterrupted access to prescription medicines they need. The Canadian generic pharmaceutical industry is a key strategic asset for Canada, which is one of the few countries in the world that has domestic generic pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity with extensive capabilities. CGPA is committed to sharing the facts about the industry; the quality, safety, and efficacy of the products its members manufacture; and the value of generic prescription medicines.

Learn more at www.canadiangenerics.ca .

