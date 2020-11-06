CGLCC names Scotiabank National Corporation of the Year

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Scotiabank is proud to have been named National Corporation of the Year by CGLCC, Canada's LGBT+ Chamber of Commerce, as part of CGLCC's Business Leadership Awards. This award acknowledges Scotiabank's support of Canada's LGBT+ community, as well as the work it does to enable the development of LGBT+ businesses and professionals. The winners of CGLCC's Business Leadership Awards were announced at last night's annual CGLCC Black & White gala.

"Supporting LGBT+ businesses, employees, and the broader community is critical to empowering every future. We're proud of the work we've done and continue to do to help LGBT+ businesses succeed," said Barb Mason, Group Head and Chief Human Resources Officer, Scotiabank. "We're also grateful for our strong global relationships with LGBT+ communities, and It's a distinct honour to receive this recognition from an organization that strives to drive an inclusive Canadian economy."



Scotiabank is committed to fostering a diverse and inclusive environment for employees, customers, and the broader communities in which it operates through:

Increasing representation and development of LGBT+ talent within the organization;

Support of Scotiabank Pride , the Bank's global LGBT+ employee resource group; and

, the Bank's global LGBT+ employee resource group; and Rich community partnerships with organizations that support and advance LGBT+ communities in Canada and abroad.

"LGBT+ businesses are an essential thread in the fabric of the Canadian economy, one that is increasingly diverse and inclusive," said Kevin Teslyk, Executive Vice President, Canadian Business Banking at Scotiabank. "We recognize the barriers these business owners face and will continue to be a steadfast supporter of CGLCC's mandate, enabling our people, our customers, and our communities to help LGBT+ businesses thrive."

Globally, Scotiabank is actively involved with several LGBT+ Chambers of Commerce, including those in Mexico, Colombia, and Peru. Scotiabank was the first Canadian Bank to adopt the UN's Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business in 2019; in 2021, Scotiabank, along with The Partnership for Global LGBTI Equality and CGLCC, will hold an international roundtable, exploring efforts to operationalize these standards during CGLCC's annual Global Business Summit.

