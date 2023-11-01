Stock Market Symbols

Signature underscores the company's commitment to responsible and ethical AI practices

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) today announces that it has officially signed the Canadian Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, reinforcing its commitment for responsible development and management of artificial intelligence (AI). This demonstrates CGI's commitment to continuing to uphold the highest standards in the development and deployment of responsible AI technologies and solutions, including for new waves of innovation such as generative AI.

"Canada is a global AI leader, among the top countries in the world, and Canadians have created many of the world's top AI innovations. At the same time, Canada takes the potential risks of AI seriously," says François-Philippe Champagne, Canada's Minister of Innovation, Science, and Industry. "Our government is committed to ensuring Canadians can trust AI systems used across the economy, which in turn will accelerate AI adoption. Through our Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems, leading Canadian companies like CGI will adopt responsible guardrails for advanced generative AI systems in order to build safety and trust as the technology spreads."

The principles outlined in the Canadian Voluntary Code of Conduct for AI are well aligned with CGI's own responsible use framework, a principle-based methodology which ensures that there is risk analysis and mitigation at each step of design and development.

"At CGI, we are pleased to see the Government of Canada taking a strong position on this important topic as we believe that realizing the tremendous benefits of AI innovation requires principles and governance that balance human-centric and responsible use practices," says François Boulanger, CGI President and Chief Operating Officer. "We are proud to be a signatory, which reinforces our plan to allocate $1 billion over the next three years to continually expand our AI-based capabilities. Around the world, our consultants and experts are trusted advisors to help clients in every industry to responsibly move from experimentation to implementation while accelerating time-to-value from new AI technologies."

CGI is dedicated to ongoing collaboration and engagement with the Voluntary Code of Conduct on the Responsible Development and Management of Advanced Generative AI Systems and will actively participate in related government initiatives and activities.

"Globally, CGI has decades of experience designing and implementing AI to bring operational efficiencies and data-driven insights to the clients we work with," says Dr. Diane Gutiw, CGI Vice-President and Global AI Research Lead. "CGI has always ensured that scientific rigor is built into our AI engagements and we have developed a proven methodology which ensures trustworthy outputs, measurable accuracy and actionable insights from our AI solutions."

CGI is a trusted partner for responsible AI-based consulting, services and solutions, helping clients use AI to deliver on their business objectives. CGI combines its broad capabilities in data science and machine learning with technology engineering skills to help clients generate new business and operating models as well as services and solutions powered by AI. For more information about CGI's AI offerings, please visit CGI.com.

