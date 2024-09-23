CGI selected as delivery partner for pioneering business transformation program by the Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service

Stock Market Symbols

20-year agreement supports Themis Program aim to modernize the justice system

BELFAST, Northern Ireland, Sept. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected by the Department of Justice, Northern Ireland Courts and Tribunals Service (NICTS) as the delivery partner for its flagship business transformation program, Themis. The 20-year contract, valued at £85 million and led by the CGI team in Belfast, underscores CGI's pivotal role in modernizing the justice system, enhancing efficiency, and improving access to justice services across Northern Ireland.

The Themis Program represents a significant step forward in the NICTS's Service Modernisation Program. By redesigning court processes around the stakeholder, Themis will transform services and administrative processes across Tribunals, Civil, Family, and Criminal business areas. This ambitious transformation aims to deliver a digital-first, paper-light environment that will facilitate greater transparency, faster case delivery, and increased accessibility through virtual services.

Karen Ward, Chief Modernization Officer at NICTS, highlighted the program's importance, stating, "The Themis Program is our cornerstone for wholescale transformation. This project will enable us to deliver improved services and enhance how we operate, with a new IT solution incrementally replacing legacy systems. The far-reaching changes will benefit not only staff and the judiciary, but also the public, legal profession, NICTS Departments, and other justice partners, offering them direct online access to better designed services that meet their needs."

As the delivery partner, CGI will collaborate closely with the existing Themis team to implement a five-year roadmap designed to revolutionize service delivery. The transformative nature of this project is expected to drive significant efficiencies, improve service outcomes, and set a new standard in digital justice solutions.

Chris Shorthouse, Vice President - Client Engagement for Scotland & Northern Ireland at CGI, commented, "CGI is honored to be selected as the delivery partner for the Themis Program. This project marks a major advancement in the modernization of Northern Ireland's justice system, ensuring it meets the evolving needs of all stakeholders. Our team in Belfast is proud to contribute to a program that will not only impact the present but also lay the foundation for future innovation, including the adoption of emerging technologies."

CGI's role in this transformation is part of a broader commitment to modernizing the UK justice system, a mission the company has supported for over 20 years. Additionally, CGI's Digital Services Centre of Excellence in Belfast, established in February 2023, further strengthens CGI's capacity to deliver on this critical program with the addition of at least 50 new roles.

About CGI

