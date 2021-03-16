"CSR is a core CGI value and one of our strategic goals is to continue to be a caring and responsible corporate citizen in all the communities where we live and work," said President and Chief Executive Office George Schindler. "This year, more than ever, we are mindful of the importance of our role in helping to build a safer, more sustainable world."

"Throughout the pandemic, our 76,000+ professionals have responded with dedication and professionalism to support those in need and ensure uninterrupted and secure services for our clients," he added. "Our CSR report highlights our investment and progress in advancing the well-being of those we serve, including our recent commitment to achieving net zero carbon emissions by 2030."

CGI's CSR 2020 report is a follow-up to its signing last year of the United Nations Global Compact. By signing the Global Compact, CGI agreed to integrate the Compact's "Ten Principles" into its strategy and day-to-day operations and is committed to advancing the UN's broader sustainable development goals.

The report outlines specific CGI objectives and accomplishments with respect to the following key priority areas:

People

CGI is committed to inspiring and educating people across all walks of life and helping people in underrepresented groups pursue IT careers. Throughout 2020, initiatives designed to further these objectives included more than 200 active STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) camps supporting nearly 45,000 students, various mentoring, apprenticeship and training programs, and CGI's own U'Dev coding school in France and Morroco.

"In line with our diversity, equity, and inclusion commitment, we deliver comprehensive support for people in underrepresented groups and take steps to ensure equal opportunity for all," said Laurent Gerin, President of CGI's Western and Southern Europe operations. "We also are proud to create an environment that provides continuous learning for all of our professionals."

Communities

CGI seeks to use its skills and resources to improve the well-being of local communities. For example, the company's flagship CSR program, Dream Connectors, supports CGI professionals in launching CSR projects by providing funding, technology, and volunteers.

In 2020, CGI professionals invested more than 23,000 hours as part of Dream Connectors. Further, Dream Connectors was quickly adapted to provide specific support throughout the pandemic, with more than 100 initiatives implemented to help communities respond to the crisis.

"Our commitment to making a difference in our communities is brought to life through our global Dream Connectors program, which enables any of our professionals, from any location, to propose projects that connect our resources to local needs," said George Mattackal, President of CGI's Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers. "Throughout the pandemic, we rapidly re-focused this program to support a wide range of initiatives to help first responders and local organizations."

Climate

A third of CGI locations are now ISO 14001-certified in line with the company's commitment to providing responsible operating practices and sustainability solutions for its clients. Since 2014, CGI has reduced its carbon emissions by 50%, and renewable energy now makes up 41% of the company's energy consumption. CGI's sustainability commitment has earned recognition by key environmental indices, including the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, the CDP, and EcoVadis.

"We care deeply about the environment and are committed to achieving net zero across CGI by 2030," said Tara McGeehan, President of CGI's United Kingdom and Australia operations. "We work closely with our clients, local governments and partners to achieve this important goal."

To read CGI's CSR 2020 report or to learn more about the company's CSR efforts in general, visit cgi.com.

