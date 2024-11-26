Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) one of the world's largest business and IT consulting services firms, today announced it has achieved Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) solution status. By achieving this designation, CGI has proven their robust MXDR services including a Security Operation Center (SOC) with 24/7/365 proactive hunting, monitoring, and response capabilities all built on tight integrations with the Microsoft Security platform.

"Achieving the MXDR solution status is an important milestone that demonstrates our strength in combining expert-trained technology and human-led services to provide clients with proactive defence capabilities," said Ray Daoud, CGI Senior Vice-President and Chief Security Officer. "This achievement highlights our unwavering commitment to evolving our global cyber practices and security managed services offerings."

"For our clients this status means enhanced security outcomes, streamlined operations, and a robust shield against increasingly sophisticated attacks," said Stuart Forman, CGI Senior Vice-President, Global Technology Operations, Canada. "This recognition also underscores our track record of staying ahead of evolving cyber threats by integrating advanced threat detection, response, and remediation into a unified solution. CGI's MXDR solution sets a new standard for managed security services, providing organizations with the confidence that their environments are protected by cutting-edge, fully managed, and continuously monitored defences tailored to their unique needs."

"With malicious attacks on the rise, we understand security is front and center for our customers. That is why I am excited to congratulate CGI on achieving Microsoft Verified: Managed Extended Detection and Response solution status," said Rob Lefferts, CVP, Modern Protection and SOC, Microsoft.

"Their solution closely integrates with Microsoft 365 Defender and Microsoft Sentinel and has been verified by Microsoft Security engineering to ensure that it provides comprehensive service coverage across the Microsoft Security portfolio."

CGI is part of the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA).

"The Microsoft Intelligent Security Association is comprised of some of the most reliable and trusted security companies across the globe," said Maria Thomson, Microsoft Intelligent Security Association Lead. "Our members share Microsoft's commitment to collaboration within the cybersecurity community to improve our customers' ability to predict, detect, and respond to security threats faster. We're thrilled to recognize and welcome CGI MXDR solution to the MISA portfolio."

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,250 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is $14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

