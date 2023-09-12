Stock Market Symbols

GIB (NYSE)

GIB.A (TSX)

www.cgi.com/newsroom

Artificial Intelligence to play a central role in solution development

MONTRÉAL, Sept. 12, 2023 /CNW/ - CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) announces today that it is partnering with Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. (MIS) to develop a fire prevention solution for First Nation communities across Canada. This project is part of the Indigenous Digital Health Ecosystem (IDHE) initiative within the Digital consortium. IDHE will be a culturally aligned digital platform and suite of integrated applications that better meet the unique needs of First Nation communities.

The goal of this new solution is to improve fire safety, preparedness and help reduce loss of life and property. CGI and MIS will develop a proof of concept (POC) by using an array of advanced, non-intrusive technologies, including AI. The project involves an initial phase that leverages AI and machine learning techniques to build a digital twin and risk model that will identify fire safety assets and opportunities to mitigate threats. The second phase will focus on real-time digital monitoring and management.

"Responsible AI will play an integral part in helping people evolve in a sustainable and efficient way. As part of CGI's commitment to deliver human-centered healthcare transformation, the POC will address fire safety in a scalable, friendly, and secure way," says Andrew Donaher, Vice-President, and Consulting Delivery for CGI. "Additionally, the project will also build a model to guide stakeholders on key elements required for safety, obtaining insurance, and improving cost of insurance. When ready, the solution will be scaled to address housing and building needs at a community or nation level."

"First Nations are well positioned to leverage technology innovations to achieve significant advancements in fire safety and prevention," says Mark Sommerfeld, Chief Executive Officer for Mustimuhw Information Solutions. "Our partnership with CGI enables us to work with a technology leader and develop an efficient and adaptable solution that will significantly empower nations and improve health and well-being in their communities. We look forward to collaborating with CGI on a growing range of opportunities in support of First Nations digital health initiatives."

CGI is a trusted partner for AI solutions, helping demystify and deliver responsible AI. We combine our broad capabilities in data science and machine learning with technology engineering skills to generate new business models and solutions powered by AI.

For more information about CGI's AI solutions and services, and for how CGI is supporting communities and organizations around the world, please visit CGI.com.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2022 reported revenue is $12.87 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

About Mustimuhw Information Solutions

Mustimuhw Information Solutions Inc. (MIS) is a technology solution provider for First Nations health and child and family services. We believe that in information, there is history: accurate, accessible knowledge that is necessary to make critical, time-sensitive and life-dependent decisions. In information, there is truth. We see the Nation beyond the numbers, and the reality of the lives of the members those numbers represent. And in information, there is the future---a future that puts the power to build healthier communities in the hands of our customers. A future for First Nations that is inspired by its members and powered by Mustimuhw.

SOURCE CGI Inc.

For further information: Derek Marinos, Manager, Communications and Media Relations for Canada, [email protected], 514-210-5141