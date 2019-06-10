CGI Inaugurates New Centre of Excellence in Drummondville

Technology Enthusiasts Invited to Join New Local Team

MONTREAL, June 10, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Today CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB) officially inaugurated its new centre of excellence in Drummondville, in the Centre-du-Québec region, with Mayor Alexandre Cusson in attendance, along with partners and professionals who have already joined the local team.

Over the next five years, CGI is planning to create around 300 technology jobs at the centre, which specializes in digital transformation and innovation and primarily targets the finance, retailing and manufacturing sectors. The new centre will ensure that CGI's clients enjoy the benefits of cutting-edge expertise and next-generation technological solutions that will help them step up their shift to digital and adapt to emerging trends.

"We're eager to recruit more technology enthusiasts who are proud to join a world-class leader like CGI," said Senior Vice-President Michael Godin. "This new centre is part of a network of 1,300 professionals working in centres of excellence in Saguenay, Sherbrooke, Shawinigan—and now Drummondville—actively contributing to Quebec's regional economic development."

The team at CGI's new centre in Drummondville will work closely within an ecosystem of clients and partners to design state-of-the-art solutions and services that support our clients' digital transformation and growth. The new centre of excellence is CGI's seventh office in Quebec, after Saguenay, Sherbrooke, Quebec City, Shawinigan, Montreal and Gatineau. CGI relies on a network of 7,500 professionals across the province.

