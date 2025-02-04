Stock Market Symbols

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, recently won the ACCA (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) India Award 2024 for Excellence in Digital Transformation for sustainable business practices and creating value for stakeholders. CGI DigiOps was recognized for its integrated toolset of intellectual property—including CGI SiteReliability360 and CGI ServiceInsight—accelerators, foundational models, best practices and alliance services which empower businesses to transform, thrive and deliver consistent value.

"The CGI DigiOps approach combines the best of people, processes, and technologies, tailored to each client's needs. It is designed to offer operational efficiencies and better end-user experience to help clients successfully navigate the challenges and opportunities of the fast-evolving market landscape," said Rakesh Aerath, President, CGI Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence. "This award for digital transformation excellence is a testament to our commitment to delivering end-to-end AI-powered solutions to achieve meaningful outcomes for our clients."

CGI DigiOps provides an AI-powered service delivery approach that seamlessly integrates application and infrastructure management to help clients across industries accelerate transformation and achieve tangible business results. It enables insights-led digital operations to improve operational efficiencies, cost savings, faster decision-making, and better end-user experiences. CGI DigiOps is currently in implementation for clients across industries, including the energy and utilities, and retail sectors.

