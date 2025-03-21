Stock Market Symbols

MONTRÉAL, Canada LEINFELDEN-ECHTERDINGEN, Germany and GRANADA, Spain, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has completed the previously announced acquisition of Novatec by its wholly owned limited partnership, CGI Deutschland B.V. & Co. KG.

Novatec is a leading digital services company in Germany and Spain. Founded in 1996, it offers a wide range of business and IT consulting services, including cloud-based solutions, agile products, software development and digital strategies. Novatec's application performance management solutions will complement CGI's existing intellectual property portfolio and enable clients to accelerate digital innovation through the use of new technologies such as AI.

"CGI and Novatec share a corporate culture based on results-oriented intrapreneurship, innovation and a high degree of accountability and ownership. The experts joining us from Novatec are problem solvers and, like us, are focused on delivering tangible results for clients," said Ralf Bauer, CGI President of Germany operations. "Together, we can create additional value for our clients in the automotive, manufacturing and financial services industries, turning digital innovation into business value."

"The expertise that Novatec contributes to our team will complement CGI's local and global capabilities, strengthening our technology expertise and industry insights through new offerings to clients," adds Alberto Anaya, Senior Vice-President and Business Unit Leader for CGI Spain.

More than 300 IT and consulting experts from across Novatec have now joined CGI from across eight offices in Germany, with a strong presence in the Stuttgart metro market and the South-West region, as well as from Granada, Spain.

