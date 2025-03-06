GIB.A (TSX)

MONTREAL, Quebec and PARIS, France, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, announces that it has been awarded the Sustainable IT label - Level 2 (Numérique Responsable - NR), covering its operations in France as well as Luxembourg, Morocco, Romania and Switzerland. This certification is a testament to the company's commitment to sustainable digital models.

CGI, which was awarded the Level 1 label in 2022, continues to make progress in its continuous improvement approach to digital responsibility, becoming the first digital services company with over 5,000 employees to be awarded the Level 2 label.

The Sustainable IT label is based on a set of guidelines developed by the Institut du Numérique Responsable, a think tank whose mission is to raise awareness of the challenges of responsible digital business, in partnership with the French Ministry of Ecological Transition, Energy, Climate and Risk Prevention, ADME – the French public ecological transition agency - and the World Wildlife Fund. Numérique Responsable recognizes companies that adopt ethical and ecologically responsible practices, as part of a demanding and clearly defined approach to reducing their environmental footprint and having a positive impact on society.

"Obtaining the level 2 Numérique Responsable label demonstrates our ongoing commitment to a more responsible digital technology," says Caroline de Grandmaison, President France and Luxembourg at CGI. "It highlights both the concrete initiatives we have already put in place, such as training 9,000 employees in eco-design, and our close collaboration with major customers, including EDF, in developing environmentally-friendly solutions. This certification also underscores our proactive action plan, which we are committed to implementing over the next three years, to support our ambition to combine technological innovation and environmental responsibility."

The more stringent level 2 label was awarded to CGI following a comprehensive audit of its employees, customers, suppliers and partners that was conducted by the independent firm Baker Tilly, on behalf of the LUCIE agency.

The audit assessed CGI against 52 criteria, focusing on five main areas:

Strategy and governance - integrating digital responsibility into the organization's strategy, formalizing and deploying a dedicated policy, etc.;

- integrating digital responsibility into the organization's strategy, formalizing and deploying a dedicated policy, etc.; Supporting the responsible digital strategy - driving the NR approach to get internal and external stakeholders on board, integrating digital accessibility, and supporting the development of NR skills;

- driving the NR approach to get internal and external stakeholders on board, integrating digital accessibility, and supporting the development of NR skills; Lifecycle of digital services - promoting sustainability and extended lifecycles beginning with the purchasing phase onward, adopting responsible management of equipment, software, applications and services, as well as infrastructure and data;

- promoting sustainability and extended lifecycles beginning with the purchasing phase onward, adopting responsible management of equipment, software, applications and services, as well as infrastructure and data; Extend a responsible digital approach - encouraging the sharing of tools and knowledge, and leveraging digital technology as a lever for action;

- encouraging the sharing of tools and knowledge, and leveraging digital technology as a lever for action; External levers of digital service companies - promoting responsible digital services in commercial offers and integrating these into the continuous improvement of services.

Following this audit, CGI defined a three-year progress plan, with priority given to implementing responsible design in the services offered to customers, in line with the initial training objective. CGI is also in the process of adopting the standards for responsible artificial intelligence. The concrete outcomes of this continuous improvement approach will be monitored by assessing the environmental footprint of projects.

About CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2024 reported revenue is CA$14.68 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

