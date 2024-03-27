Stock Market Symbols

LONDON, March 27, 2024 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, has been selected by the UK Government's Cabinet Office as a Strategic Delivery Partner for the Cabinet Office Digital (CO Digital) department. The five-year contract is valued at $162 million (£100 million).

Under the contract, CGI will partner with the CO Digital function to deliver a range of digital, data and technology services and products in support of Cabinet Office Business Units, enabling their digital transformation.

Michael Hill, Chief Digital Information Officer for the Cabinet Office said, "We are looking forward to working with CGI and its ecosystem partners as our Strategic Delivery Partner. Through the capabilities that they will bring us we will be able to continue to drive delivery, innovation and value that will help us enable the Cabinet Office of the future."

Tara McGeehan, President, CGI in the UK & Australia added, "CGI has a demonstrable track record of successfully partnering with the UK Government and supporting critical national infrastructure across the UK, and the world. We look forward to growing our relationship with CO Digital as their Strategic Delivery Partner, and helping them to drive consistency, innovation and value, while facilitating the growth of digital capabilities for the Cabinet Office as a whole."

CGI provides access to an ecosystem of partners, including small and medium sized enterprises, who can collaborate with CGI to deliver niche services through this contract in support of the Cabinet Office. The contract also includes the delivery of social value activities, such as hosting digital skills training courses for armed forces Veterans and women in tech events.

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 90,500 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results. CGI Fiscal 2023 reported revenue is CA$14.30 billion and CGI shares are listed on the TSX (GIB.A) and the NYSE (GIB). Learn more at cgi.com.

