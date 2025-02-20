Stock Market Symbols

Select status recognizes CGI's trusted cloud and AI positioning for providing clients with streamlined data solutions

MONTREAL, Quebec, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - CGI (TSX: GIB.A) (NYSE: GIB), one of the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world, today announced its achievement of Select partner program status from Databricks, the data and AI company. This designation underscores CGI's commitment to advancing data analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities in support of clients worldwide. With more than 100 Databricks-certified consultants across data engineering, machine learning, and data science, CGI delivers solutions that support clients in their digital transformation journeys.

"Achieving Select status with Databricks reinforces our position as a trusted leader in cloud and AI technologies," said Vijay Srinivasan, CGI President of U.S. Commercial and State Government operations. "This designation not only strengthens our service portfolio but amplifies our ability to deliver transformative data solutions, ultimately helping our clients drive meaningful outcomes through data-driven insights."

CGI's Select status builds on more than five years of joint innovation between CGI and Databricks, focused on delivering scalable data solutions that accelerate digital transformation for clients across sectors, including financial services, public sector healthcare, and retail. The Databricks Data Intelligence Platform democratizes access to analytics and intelligent applications by marrying customers' data with powerful AI models tuned to their business's unique characteristics. The platform is built on a lakehouse foundation of open data formats and open governance to ensure that all data is completely within the customers' control. By leveraging the Databricks Data Intelligence Platform, CGI has strengthened its position to provide clients globally with highly efficient and scalable insights, helping clients unlock value from their data faster while reducing operational complexities.

CGI has many evolving global partnerships aimed at expanding the portfolio of delivery capabilities that enable CGI to assess the best technology platforms for delivering business outcomes, driving innovation and accelerating growth for its clients. CGI's U.S.-based clients currently leveraging Databricks span a global healthcare payer, a leading energy company, and a major bank – all of whom CGI is supporting in the modernization of their data platforms and in leveraging advanced analytics.

