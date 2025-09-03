Acquisition brings together two Canadian leaders in building materials, strengthening CGC's national supply chain and coast-to-coast footprint.

Sid Tetz, formerly Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CGC, to lead IBP as its General Manager and Vice President of CGC.

Combined expertise in wall and ceiling systems and steel framing will deliver a more complete and reliable offering for Canadian builders.

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - CGC Inc. (CGC), a leading manufacturer of gypsum-based building materials and performance ceilings in Canada, has completed its acquisition of Imperial Building Products Ltd. (IBP), a Canadian manufacturer of quality steel stud, track, drywall trims and structural solutions. The transaction was originally announced on June 24 and closed on September 1, 2025.

In connection with the acquisition, CGC has appointed Sid Tetz, formerly Vice President of Sales and Marketing at CGC to lead the IBP business as its General Manager and Vice President of CGC. Tetz will oversee IBP's strategy, operations and transition as the company begins its next chapter as part of CGC.

"This is an exciting milestone for both CGC and IBP," said Steve Youngblut, President of CGC. "By combining our expertise in wall and ceiling solutions with IBP's leadership in steel framing, we're creating a more complete, reliable offering for our customers. This integration allows us to deliver even greater value to suppliers and contractors nationwide and to support Canada's housing and infrastructure priorities."

"I am thrilled to lead the talented team at Imperial Building Products into this new era with CGC," said Sid Tetz, General Manager of IBP and VP of CGC. "Joining forces with IBP's five manufacturing facilities expands CGC's national network and allows us to build on our strong foundation of quality and service."

IBP will operate as a distinct business unit within CGC, expanding its footprint in key markets and complementing its core portfolio of building solutions. There are no immediate changes anticipated for employees, customers or suppliers. Both companies remain committed to facilitating a smooth transition process, while continuing to deliver industry-leading service, products and solutions.

Tetz brings extensive experience in the Canadian building materials sector, with a proven track record in driving growth and leading high-performing teams. Prior to joining CGC in 2022, he spent 15 years at Owens Corning where he held key leadership roles in both sales and manufacturing. He holds a master of business administration from the University of Alberta.

This acquisition positions CGC for accelerated national growth and deepens its presence in the Canadian construction industry.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The acquisition does not extend to Imperial Metal Services, Imperial Manufacturing Group or any other companies affiliated with IBP.

CGC Inc. is a leading marketer, manufacturer and distributor of gypsum wallboard products, interior finishing materials and suspended acoustical ceilings in Canada. It has mining, manufacturing and logistical operations across Canada, including Nova Scotia, Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta, British Columbia and is in the process of constructing its newest plant in Wheatland, Alberta.

Imperial Building Products (IBP) is a market leader in Canadian steel stud, drywall trim and accessories manufacturing, serving the commercial, residential, institutional, and industrial building construction markets. It has locations in New Brunswick, Quebec, Ontario, Alberta, and British Columbia, and is a registered member fabricator of the Canadian Sheet Steel Building Institute (CSSBI).

