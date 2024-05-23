CFSC proudly partners with SKILLS Canada for another year!

MONTREAL, May 23, 2024 /CNW/ - CFSC returns as a Gold Level Supplier for Skill Areas in the Information Technology Sector at the 2024 Skills Canada National Competition.

During the competition, which will take place on May 30th and 31st, 2024, at the ExpoCité Fairgrounds, thousands of students will discover exciting and rewarding careers available in specialized trades and technologies.

Skills Canada Banner (CNW Group/Computers for Success Canada)

"Actively engage to promote skill development is one of CFSC's major pillar. We're proud to contribute again to this essential event to, collectively, build Canada's digital legacy!", stated Michel Langelier, CFSC's Executive Director.

This event is an ideal opportunity to meet the workforce of tomorrow and promote existing careers in digital technology to young Canadians.

Do you also want to make a difference in Canada's digital legacy?

Get involved by donating equipment, volunteer days, storage space, or transportation!

Help today's youth change tomorrow's world.

ABOUT SKILLS/COMPÉTENCES CANADA

Skills Canada was founded in 1989 as a national, not-for-profit organization with Member Organizations in each of the provinces/territories that work with employers, educators, labour groups and governments to promote skilled trade and technology careers among Canadian youth. Its unique position among private and public sector partners enables it to work toward securing Canada's future skilled labour needs while helping young people discover rewarding careers. Skills Canada offers experiential learning opportunities including skilled trade and technology competitions for hundreds of thousands of young Canadians through regional, provincial/territorial, national and international events, as well as skilled trade awareness programs. Headquartered in Ottawa, Ontario, Skills Canada is the Canadian Member organization of WorldSkills. For more information, visit www.skillscanada.com or call 877-754-5226.

ABOUT CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success – Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence - Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

For further information: Email: [email protected]