CFSC-OPEC is thrilled to share the incredible collaboration among Canada's top businesses dedicated to narrowing the digital divide!

MONTRÉAL, April 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Because everyone deserves the opportunity to thrive in the digital age, this initiative is all about empowering Canadians for success. It's about equipping them with the essential skills needed to be competitive in the 21st century.

Through the CEO Pledge, companies like Canadian Tire Corporation and McDonald's are making a powerful impact. They're not just contributing used technology; they're investing in the potential of schools, non-profit organizations, and low-income families, bridging the digital gap, and contributing to the creation of Canada's Digital Legacy.

Join us on this empowering journey to make Canada digitally inclusive and competitive. Post this

"With more than 2M devices distributed to date, 8,500 youth interns having participated in the program and 12,000 tons of e-waste recycled, CFSC has strong arguments to convince these major corporations to combine their efforts with CFSC to give back to society in a collaborative manner." Mentions Michel Langelier, CFSC's Executive Director.

These partnerships are at the heart of Canada's digital inclusion journey. In just two years, the CEO Pledge program has reached a remarkable monetary value of over $6.5 million.

Join us on this empowering journey to make Canada digitally inclusive and competitive.

Together, we're not just shaping the future; we're building a legacy for generations to come.

See complete information about the program.

Join the CEO Pledge Program

ABOUT CFSC-OPEC

Computers for Success – Canada Inc. | Ordinateurs pour l'excellence - Canada Inc. (CFSC-OPEC) is a non-profit organization established in 2005, supporting the impacts of the Canadian government's digital inclusion and economic development programs. CFSC-OPEC's mission is based on three pillars: reducing e-waste footprint, enabling digital workforce, and fostering social inclusion.

SOURCE Computers for Success Canada

For further information: Michel Langelier, [email protected], 514-712-2727