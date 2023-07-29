CFIB statement on the vote by BC port workers

TORONTO, July 29, 2023 /CNW/ - The CFIB is extremely disappointed the union members have decided to reject the mediated contract offer.

After weeks of uncertainty, we're back to square one. Businesses from coast to coast are paying the price for the union's irresponsible actions. There's been enough damage to Canada's economy in the past few weeks already.

The federal government must do what's best for the country, our entrepreneurs and the economy. BC ports must remain fully operational while negotiations continue. If the union issues another 72-hour strike notice, government will have to immediately introduce back-to-work legislation.

- Jasmin Guénette, Vice-President, National Affairs, CFIB

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]