TORONTO, May 27, 2025 /CNW/ - As the Committee on Internal Trade's June 1 deadline for delivering an action plan to boost labour mobility approaches, the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB)'s new snapshot highlights inconsistent regulations and standards restricting labour mobility across the country.

"There has been lots of positive talk at all levels of government around breaking down labour mobility barriers in Canada, but we haven't seen all the action needed to support it yet," said SeoRhin Yoo, CFIB's senior policy analyst. "The June 1 deadline to deliver an action plan on labour mobility, as well as the First Ministers' Meeting on June 2 are opportunities for Premiers and the Prime Minister to show Canadian small business owners that they're serious about eliminating internal trade barriers."

Of small businesses who have hired workers from, or have employees working in, other jurisdictions, nearly half (49%) have experienced challenges. For those businesses, top challenges include lack of recognition of certifications between jurisdictions, acquiring provincial licensing, adjusting Occupational Health and Safety rules to fit requirements of another jurisdiction, and registering business and employees in workers' compensation outside of their home province/territory.

CFIB is urging governments to minimize exceptions, streamline certification processes, mutually recognize equivalent qualifications, and make it easier and quicker for employees to start working in another jurisdiction.

"We're hearing from businesses that navigating WCB systems is time-consuming and that differing provincial regulations make it hard to operate and expand across Canada," said Bradlee Whidden, CFIB's senior policy analyst. "We need policies that would open doors for workers and allow businesses to better recruit and retain employees. Workers would be able to move to areas where their skills are in higher demand, while businesses would be able to fill vacancies more quickly, boosting Canada's economy and productivity while addressing unemployment. That can be done without compromising public safety, but we need political will and governments working together."

Some examples of labour mobility barriers include:

A nurse registered to practice in Ontario must still register with Quebec's college in order to start work in Quebec .

must still register with college in order to start work in . A Red Seal-certified stylist from Newfoundland and Labrador cannot legally use the titles "hairstylist" or "hairdresser" in New Brunswick unless they have a separate, mandatory licence from the Cosmetology Association of New Brunswick . They must also fill out an out-of-province application with supporting documents and pay $340 , and the whole process could take up to 30 days.

and cannot legally use the titles "hairstylist" or "hairdresser" in unless they have a separate, mandatory licence from the Cosmetology Association of . They must also fill out an out-of-province application with supporting documents and pay , and the whole process could take up to 30 days. Podiatrists from Saskatchewan , Manitoba , Ontario , and Northwest Territories must complete additional training before they can register and fully practice in Alberta .

Read the full Stuck at the border: How paperwork hinders labour mobility for small businesses snapshot.

