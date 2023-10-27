TORONTO, Oct. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is pleased that both the union and the employer are resuming negotiations in Toronto today following the federal call to mediation.

We hope today's talks will result in a settled deal that will put an end to this costly strike that's been on for six days now.

A majority (81%) of small business owners call on the federal government to end the strike immediately, according to new CFIB data. Two in five (38%) also said the strike will or has already negatively impacted their operations, with businesses in agriculture, wholesale, and manufacturing most impacted by the strike.

Canadian small businesses need stability in supply chains. The longer the strike, the bigger the impact on small businesses, their workers, clients, business partners and suppliers.

If both sides are unable to come to a tentative agreement today on ending the strike within 24 hours, CFIB is urging the federal government to enact back-to-work legislation. Ottawa must resolve this situation as quickly as possible to minimize the impact and not wait for the strike to drag on like it happened during the strike at BC ports earlier this year.

- Jasmin Guenette, Vice-President, National Affairs, CFIB

Methodology:

Preliminary results for the CFIB St. Lawrence Seaway Strike Flash Survey. The data was gathered on October 26, 2023, and is based on responses from 845 CFIB members who are owners of Canadian independent businesses, from all sectors and regions of the country. For comparison purposes, a probability sample with the same number of respondents would have a margin of error of at most +/3.4 per cent, 19 times out of 20.

About CFIB

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is Canada's largest association of small and medium-sized businesses with 97,000 members across every industry and region. CFIB is dedicated to increasing business owners' chances of success by driving policy change at all levels of government, providing expert advice and tools, and negotiating exclusive savings. Learn more at cfib.ca.

SOURCE Canadian Federation of Independent Business

For further information: For media enquiries or interviews, please contact: Dariya Baiguzhiyeva, CFIB, 647-464-2814, [email protected]