HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston demonstrated what governments can accomplish when there is real political will. Nova Scotia's Free Trade and Mobility within Canada Act proposes the largest step forward towards breaking down Canada's internal trade barriers since the Canadian Free Trade Agreement was signed in 2017.

Adopting mutual recognition policies for reciprocating jurisdictions is a forward-thinking approach and demonstrates strong leadership in reducing barriers and fostering a more seamless, freer market across Canada. We applaud the Premier's commitment to mutual recognition and urge other jurisdictions to swiftly follow suit.

- Duncan Robertson, Director of Legislative Affairs, Nova Scotia

- SeoRhin Yoo, Senior Policy Analyst, Interprovincial Affairs

