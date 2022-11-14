Five thousand additional copies of Money and Youth financial literacy books to be distributed to Grade 10 students

FREDERICTON, NB, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE), IG Wealth Management (IG) and the Government of New Brunswick today announced the expansion of financial literacy resources for Grade 10 students across the province through the provision of an additional 5,000 copies of CFEE and IG's Money and Youth: A Guide to Financial Literacy, one of the most extensively used resources supporting youth financial literacy in Canada.

CFEE logo (CNW Group/IG Wealth Management)

The announcement was made at the Beaverbrook Art Gallery and featured sixty students from Fredericton, New Brunswick Education Minister, the Honourable Bill Hogan and representatives from CFEE and IG.

Interest in helping Canadians, and especially youth, improve their financial knowledge and confidence is becoming a priority for parents, educators and governments across Canada. New Brunswick has made financial literacy part of many aspects of learning in different curricular areas, for example in specific mathematics, personal wellness and life preparation courses. The province is working with CFEE to incorporate financial literacy programs so that all students from Grades 4-12 will have access.

During the event, CFEE and IG announced they would be providing an additional 5,000 copies of Money and Youth to Grade 10 students across the province as a key resource to help students better understand the basics of personal finance, including budgeting, saving and investing, debt management, and how the economy and financial markets work.

To date, over 700,000 copies of Money and Youth have been distributed to schools and homes across Canada. IG has supported CFEE's Money and Youth program for over 20 years. In addition to Money and Youth, which has been updated regularly over the years, CFEE has also created a website that provides helpful support for youth, teachers and parents. For more information on Money and Youth, please visit www.moneyandyouth.com. The Money and Youth book and website are available in both English and French.

Quotes:

New Brunswick Education and Early Childhood Development Minister

"The more knowledge, skills and confidence you have when it comes to money management, the more equipped you are to make responsible financial choices," said Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Bill Hogan. "Financial Literacy Month provides an excellent opportunity for students to learn more about a topic that impacts everyone. I hope students leave today's event feeling more confident about their ability to manage their finances, today and in the future."

CFEE

"Working to improve the financial capability of our youth to build successful financial futures is always important – but the importance of doing so is made particularly clear by the current economic times," said Gary Rabbior, President of the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education. "Rising inflation, rising interest rates, and fears of recession make it clear that it is vitally important to improve the economic and financial capability of all Canadians to enable them to better understand economic realities that affect their financial world and to be more confident, and better prepared, to make financial decisions and manage the financial affairs effectively."

IG

"We're thrilled to be working with CFEE and the provincial government to help increase the level of financial literacy among New Brunswick's youth and build their financial confidence," said Lorne Pilgrim, Regional Vice President, IG Wealth Management. "Financial confidence is the foundation for building overall financial well-being, and that's our ultimate goal for all Canadians."

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

About IG Wealth Management:

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $108.3 billion in assets under advisement as of October 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $246 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of October 31, 2022.

SOURCE IG Wealth Management

For further information: English Media Inquiries, CFEE, Joseph Clark, 416-893-8772, [email protected], IG Wealth Management; Hilary Bassett, 416-951-7558, [email protected]; French Media Inquiries, CFEE, Brian Smith, 514-817-3941, [email protected], IG Wealth Management; Lara Berguglia, 514-994-2382, [email protected]