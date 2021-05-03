MONTREAL, May 3, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - CFA Montréal is proud to announce its partnership with CFA Society United Kingdom and CFA Institute to launch the ESG investment certification in Quebec. This new international training program aims to strengthen market integrity by providing professionals with the accepted core concepts and trusted source applications they need to integrate environmental, social and governance factors into the investment process.

According to a recent CFA Institute survey, 76% of institutional investors and 69% of individual investors worldwide are interested in ESG investing. The certificate will accelerate the industry's evolution by bringing sustainable practices to the forefront of investment decisions, making financial analysis more comprehensive and accurate.

"ESG factors and sustainable investment policies are one of CFA Montreal's top priorities. The CFA Institute's ESG Investment Certification will provide professionals with a thorough understanding of this emerging field necessary to better meet the needs of their clients and increase trust within the industry. The most recent survey of CFA Montreal members showed that over 90% of respondents anticipated a greater demand for green policies and ESG factors when planning investments for clients, which is why we are offering this certification today," said Carl Robert, CFA, President of CFA Montreal.

This certification is designed to meet the needs of investment professionals who wish to learn how to analyze relevant ESG criteria and integrate them into their investment analysis practice. It is also suitable for anyone wishing to improve their understanding of ESG issues in areas such as sales and distribution, wealth management, product development, financial advisory and management, and risk management. Since its launch in June 2020 in the UK and other Western European countries, more than 5,000 people have enrolled.

The ESG certification program includes approximately 130 hours of study, taught in English, and offers considerable flexibility. The 2.20-hour final exam consists of 100 questions and is administered, online. Candidates who pass the exam earn 20 continuing education credits and a digital badge to demonstrate successful completion of the ESG Investment Certification. The total cost of the course is $830.

