CF Toronto Eaton Centre to welcome Queen's Cross, a new dining destination in partnership with Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Designed by Solid Design Creative, Queen's Cross features an industrial chic aesthetic, colourful neon accents and lush greenery that will ultimately revamp the food scene on level 1 of CF Toronto Eaton Centre. The globally inspired food stalls will feature a mix of new quick-service brands as well as playful offshoots of established local restaurants including Leña and Maison Selby.

Unique Dining Concepts at Queen's Cross include:

Le Petit Cornichon

Captain Neon Sushi + Bowls

Curryosity

Gil's Fish & Chipperie

Red Sauce

Swanky Burger

Lala's Cantina

Underground Sandwich

Happy Tangle

Beauty's Fried ChickenCross Bar – coffee and lounge

"As a landmark destination in the city, we are constantly evolving our retail and dining mix to suit the needs of our visitors, and we are thrilled to collaborate with the visionaries at O&B to bring Queen's Cross to CF Toronto Eaton Centre," commented Sheila Jennings, General Manager. "The addition of Queen's Cross not only amplifies, but also greatly expands, the dining options across the north to south ends of the centre, and we're delighted to deliver this elevated and approachable food hall experience to our guests."

"Our team has been busy flexing our creative muscles to come up with a fresh and fun mix of fast-casual concepts and menus," said Anthony Walsh, O&B's Corporate Executive Chef. "We are excited to create an approachable dining destination within an iconic location that matches the energy of downtown Toronto, as well as welcome food lovers from all over the city."

CF Toronto Eaton Centre features a wide array of food and dining options including full scale restaurants Joeys, Trattoria Mercatto, Hendricks, Leña, and Bazille and Bar Verde at Nordstrom, as well as speciality food and beverage retailers throughout the centre, and the Urban Eatery located at the north end of the shopping centre. The Constance Taverne, another new restaurant concept by O&B, will be opening at CF Toronto Eaton Centre in spring 2023.

The centre is currently undergoing a $77 million revitalization project including the refurbishment of its iconic galleria skylight roof. The existing glass is being replaced with the latest materials and technologies to improve energy efficiency while maintaining its classic design aesthetic. To help improve shoppers' movement and accessibility, three new staircases will be created in the South Court and Urban Eatery, improvements to elevators, and the installation of a larger cab in an existing elevator to better accommodate strollers and mobility scooters. The enhancements will facilitate convenient connections, while creating a more welcoming environment throughout the property.

About Cadillac Fairview

Cadillac Fairview (CF) is a globally focused owner, operator, investor, and developer of best-in-class real estate across retail, office, residential, industrial and mixed-use asset classes. Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, CF manages in excess of $40 billion of assets across the Americas, Europe and Asia.

Internationally, CF invests in communities with like-minded partners, including Stanhope in the UK, Lincoln Property Company in the U.S., and Multiplan in Brazil. The company's Canadian portfolio comprises 68 landmark properties, including the Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.

Continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future, CF's Purpose is Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow. Learn more at www.cadillacfairview.com and follow CF on LinkedIn.

About Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality

Oliver & Bonacini is one of Canada's leading hospitality groups, operating a diverse portfolio of unique and innovative restaurants and event venues. With 33 bespoke restaurants across Toronto, Montreal, Calgary and Edmonton, as well as Halifax in partnership with Freehand Hospitality, Oliver & Bonacini offers a range of culinary styles—from barbecue joints and brewpubs, to modern French and artisanal Canadian fine dining. Their portfolio of restaurants includes Canoe, Auberge du Pommier, Jump, Liberty Commons at Big Rock Brewery, Maison Selby, Bar George, Braven, Drift and Café Lunette, to name a few.

The company's private dining and events division, Oliver & Bonacini Events and Catering, manages a number of large-scale event venues, including The Carlu, Malaparte at TIFF Bell Lightbox, and the Toronto Region Board of Trade, among others.

The company was founded in 1993 by the late Peter Oliver and Michael Bonacini. Oliver & Bonacini credits its success to the development of a strong corporate culture, where excellence of food quality and service are valued above all else.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview Corporation Limited

For further information: Media Contacts : Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 416-598-8246; Rebecca Spence, Oliver & Bonacini Hospitality, [email protected], 416-485-8047 x 2248; Lexa Newell, North Strategic, [email protected], 647-802-2363