CF Shops at Don Mills Welcomes MADO

Turkish Cafe celebrates grand opening on Friday September 22, 2023 at 11am

TORONTO, Sept. 21, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Shops at Don Mills is proud to welcome MADO, a popular Turkish cafe chain MADO, set to celebrate the grand opening of their third location in Canada at CF Shops at Don Mills on Friday September 22, 2023.

MADO has an extensive menu across breakfast, lunch and dinner, and shoppers are invited to indulge in authentic flavours of Turkiye from exquisite breakfast platters to freshly made baked goods and baklava, aromatic coffees and teas, as well as their signature Turkish ice cream. MADO's famous breakfast set as well as signature Iskender Kebab are some of the many acclaimed dishes offered at the restaurant.

"We are excited to open the doors of the newest addition to the MADO family to the Don Mills community in Toronto. Our new location promises to bring the same delicious flavors and warm hospitality that MADO is known for, and we can't wait to share our culinary delights with our guests," said Mr. Asif Karimov, the owner of the company.

Founded in Turkiye in 1850 originally as an ice cream parlour and later as a pastry shop, MADO opened its first store in 1992 in Istanbul. The name MADO is the combination of two words: Marash Dondurmasi - which means an Ice Cream from Marash. Currently, MADO is a family-run business with approximately 400 locations worldwide. MADO's new location at CF Shops at Don Mills marks the company's third store in Canada.

