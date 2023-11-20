CF Sherway Gardens brings festive cheer to West Toronto with launch of CF Holiday Market

The month-long pop-up market offers holiday shoppers a curated selection

of one-of-a-kind gift ideas

TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holiday season, CF Sherway Gardens is delighted to launch the CF Holiday Market, a special pop-up market running for a month from November 23rd to December 23rd. Transforming the South end of the centre into an exciting marketplace, the CF Holiday Market features vibrant holiday decor, festive fun activities, lively music, and a unique line up of vendors.

Guests are invited to browse for gift items from 15 vendors selling a variety of goods ranging from home decor, apparel and accessories to personal beauty and seasonal merchandise. A delicious selection of food and beverages are also available for guests looking to indulge in a hot drink or snack, with many vendors offering special holiday-themed menu items. The full line up of vendors includes:

Once that perfect holiday gift is found, market-goers can have their items professionally wrapped at the on-site gift wrapping station stocked with the latest premium gift wrap options.

"Our shopping centre prides itself on offering guests a myriad of ways to celebrate the holidays, whether it's visits with Santa, live musical performances, or this year's new experience, the CF Holiday Market," said Liem Vu, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens. "We're thrilled to offer guests a traditional holiday market experience that inspires them to spend quality time with family and friends and indulge in the spirit of the season."

The CF Holiday Market will be open Thursday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until December 23rd.

For further information, please visit the CF Holiday Market page.

