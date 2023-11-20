CF Sherway Gardens brings festive cheer to West Toronto with launch of CF Holiday Market

20 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET
The month-long pop-up market offers holiday shoppers a curated selection
of one-of-a-kind gift ideas
TORONTO, Nov. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holiday season, CF Sherway Gardens is delighted to launch the CF Holiday Market, a special pop-up market running for a month from November 23rd to December 23rd. Transforming the South end of the centre into an exciting marketplace, the CF Holiday Market features vibrant holiday decor, festive fun activities, lively music, and a unique line up of vendors.
Guests are invited to browse for gift items from 15 vendors selling a variety of goods ranging from home decor, apparel and accessories to personal beauty and seasonal merchandise. A delicious selection of food and beverages are also available for guests looking to indulge in a hot drink or snack, with many vendors offering special holiday-themed menu items. The full line up of vendors includes:
- Aaniin: Described as Canada's First Indigenous Owned Department Store, Aaniin sells a variety of items produced by Indigenous designers, brands, and creators.
- Bloom Bar Studio: Maker of one-of-a-kind floral arrangements, including a special line of mini-Holiday trees, seasonal winter florals and dried bouquets.
- Caribou Gifts: Sells ethically and locally sourced gifts and gift baskets for all ages, including a 2023 holiday baskets lineup.
- Come Back Snacks: Featuring a special selection of holiday flavoured popcorn, Come Back Snacks delivers a wide range of fun and delicious snacks for all to enjoy.
- Courage Cookies: A trendy bake shop selling a selection of buttery cookies in custom holiday flavours.
- InvitedByGrewal: Creators of exquisite, personalized pieces, offering one-of-a-kind holiday glassware, pre-made ornaments, bookmarks, and greeting cards.
- Mala Baby: Seller of high-quality, affordable, timeless pieces and products for mamas and little ones.
- Pablo's Coffeehouse: A family-owned café selling coffee sourced from the finest beans,
- inspired by the rich flavors and aromas of the Mediterranean.
- Reggie's Rolls: Maker of deep-fried rolls inspired by Sri Lankan and Fusion cuisine, made with a unique blend of spices from Jaffna.
- Sauce Frens: A collective of makers who love bringing delicious and diverse sauces and specialty food products to your fridge and pantries.
- Spahket Natural Luxury: Products that are designed to soothe, moisturize, protect and repair even the most sensitive, roughest and driest of skin
- The Amazing Zoe: A collection of storybooks for children aged 0-8+ highlighting voices of marginalized children.
- The Sock Den: A family-owned hosiery sock business that features their own brands, from design to manufacture.
- This Candle is Lit: Provider of unique, personalized candles including custom holiday candles.
- Wear Icy: A Toronto-based vintage sportswear shop, focused on exploring the deep roots of fashion and culture from the 80's and 90's.
Once that perfect holiday gift is found, market-goers can have their items professionally wrapped at the on-site gift wrapping station stocked with the latest premium gift wrap options.
"Our shopping centre prides itself on offering guests a myriad of ways to celebrate the holidays, whether it's visits with Santa, live musical performances, or this year's new experience, the CF Holiday Market," said Liem Vu, General Manager, CF Sherway Gardens. "We're thrilled to offer guests a traditional holiday market experience that inspires them to spend quality time with family and friends and indulge in the spirit of the season."
The CF Holiday Market will be open Thursday to Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. until December 23rd.
For further information, please visit the CF Holiday Market page.
About Cadillac Fairview (CF)
Cadillac Fairview (CF) is one of the largest owners, operators, investors and developers of best-in-class office, retail, multi-family residential, industrial and mixed-use properties in North America.
Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, with assets under management of more than $30 billion, CF manages over 35 million square feet of leasable space at 68 landmark properties across Canada, including Toronto-Dominion Centre, CF Toronto Eaton Centre, Tour Deloitte, CF Carrefour Laval, CF Chinook Centre and CF Pacific Centre.
Driven by its purpose of Transforming Communities for a Vibrant Tomorrow, CF is continually striving to make a positive impact in communities where it operates by promoting social connection, growth, and a sustainable future. Visit cadillacfairview.com for more information.
SOURCE Cadillac Fairview
For further information: Media Contact: Anna Ng, Cadillac Fairview, 416-598-8246, [email protected]; PR Agency Contact: Deanna Natalizio, North Strategic, 416-844-0798, [email protected]
