CF Polo Park Centre Welcomes First-to-Market Retailers to Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - CF Polo Park is proud to have recently welcomed first-to-market retailer, Zara, marking the retailer's first foray into Manitoba. Located on Level 1 of the shopping centre, Zara occupies over 30,000 square feet of exciting retail space, offering fashion for men, women and children. The centre is also pleased to announce Knix will open its first permanent retail location in Winnipeg in Spring 2024.

"We are constantly evolving our retail mix and creating compelling experiences to serve and delight our customers," commented Peter Havens, General Manager, CF Polo Park. "We're proud of our rich history in Winnipeg and supporting the city's unique and dynamic market for retailers to launch their brands and the opening of these best in class retailers is a reflection of our commitment."

These announcements follow on the heels of significant developments at the centre over the past year, including the expansion of lululemon and Artizia with both retailers increasing their footprint significantly at the centre with expanded stores.

CF Polo Park is Winnipeg's largest and busiest shopping centre, positioned in the top 20 highest performing shopping centres in Canada according to the International Council of Shopping Centre's latest rankings. For more information, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

