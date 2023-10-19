CF Carrefour Laval Launches new Interactive Experiences to Amplify Shopping Experience for Guests

LAVAL, QC, Oct. 19, 2023 /CNW/ - In advance of the exciting holiday shopping season, CF Carrefour Laval is pleased to announce the launch of two new interactive experiences to delight and entertain shoppers and visitors.

CF Carrefour Laval's iconic garden display has been transformed for the Fall season along with the addition of a unique and interactive art installation entitled, "Magic of the Monarchs." Visitors are invited to experience this playful interaction where butterflies gracefully follow the motion of guest movements. This experience is available through the holiday season, providing a picture perfect backdrop and will evolve thematically as the season changes to bring even more winter magic to the property.

The second interactive experience is entitled "Walk Walk Dance" and is available until November 5. This charming musical activation invites guests to step and dance to create their own unique melodies. Located in the common area near Simons, guests are encouraged to step, jump, roll or dance on lines to trigger musical notes like a piano.

"At CF Carrefour Laval, we strive to create memorable experiences for all of our guests and we hope these new interactive activities resonate with our visitors while sparking creativity and joy in our community," said Sebastien Perron, General Manager, CF Carrefour Laval.

Visitors are encouraged to visit the CF Carrefour Laval event page to learn more about these complimentary experiences.

