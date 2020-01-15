CF announces plans for major real estate investment at CF Pacific Centre

VANCOUVER, Jan. 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Cadillac Fairview (CF) is pleased to announce its intention to introduce a world-leading, luxury lifestyle hotel brand to downtown Vancouver's CF Pacific Centre.



The new hotel would occupy the site currently being operated by the Four Seasons Hotel. The hotel chain will be ceasing operations at the end of January 2020, making way for CF to welcome a new hospitality and entertainment offering reflective of Vancouver's current stature as a premier tourism and business destination.



CF is extremely proud to have played a significant role in the growth and development of the City of Vancouver since the 1960s. CF introduced key projects which have become synonymous with the City's urban landscape, most notably CF Pacific Centre which opened in 1971, the 30-storey TD Tower which opened in 1972 as well as major office developments located at the waterfront.



"With today's announcement we are once again contributing to the fabric of the City by introducing an exciting and vibrant hospitality concept to our landmark property that will solidify it as the destination of choice in downtown Vancouver," said Tom Knoepfel, Senior Vice President, Western Portfolio, Cadillac Fairview.



"CF Pacific Centre will be home to a leading global hotel and entertainment brand that will be unique not only in Vancouver, but the rest of Canada. We look forward to providing more details about this exciting project in the near future," furthered Mr. Knoepfel.



Preliminary work will commence in Spring 2020.



About Cadillac Fairview

A mainstay in Vancouver for over 45 years, CF is the largest commercial property owner in Vancouver, with over 4 million square feet of retail and office space, providing a premium work environment for more than 15,000 people.

CF has a strong track record of developing and consistently reinvesting in its assets to ensure they maintain their best-in-class status in the city. Its last major development project took place at 725 Granville, which saw the transformation of the former Sears box at CF Pacific Centre into a modern, mixed-use property attracting global brands like Nordstrom, Microsoft, and Sony Imageworks.

In addition to today's announcement, CF is currently redeveloping CF Pacific Centre's rotunda (located at West Georgia and Howe Streets), creating a new 14,000 square foot, two-storey pavilion, which will house premier retail brands. For more information, please visit cadillacfairview.com.

SOURCE Cadillac Fairview

For further information: Media Contact: Sarah Weddell, Hill + Knowlton on behalf of Cadillac Fairview, [email protected], 604-692-4238

Related Links

http://www.cadillacfairview.com

