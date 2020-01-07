CES Spectators Mesmerized Yet Again with LG's Spectacular OLED 'Wave' and 'Fountain' Exhibitions

Constructed with an array of flexible OLED screens, the showstopping installation delivers a dramatic demonstration of LG OLED's unrivaled picture quality and ability to assume unique form factors. Visitors to LG's CES 2020 booth can also marvel at The Fountain , a hero zone inside the booth that features a moving performance from the unique LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R (model 65RX) rollable displays. The awe-inspiring OLED installations are a testament to the company's technology leadership and power to innovate and amaze.

LG OLED is the most evolved display technology on the planet, delivering stunning pictures with absolute blacks and incredible contrast from any vantage point. Self-lighting pixels, which can be turned on and off individually, help make images incredibly lifelike. Without the need for a backlight, LG OLED displays are extremely lightweight and thin, allowing for TVs that can be mounted flush to the wall, or made flexible enough to be rolled up like a poster.

The colossal and captivating LG OLED Wave is made up of 200 55-inch LG OLED digital signage screens (128 convex and concave and 72 flat) with a mirror finish. Measuring 6 meters (20 feet) high and 25 meters (82 feet) wide, the exhibit will immerse CES attendees in a breathtaking journey of discovery, displaying the glory of the natural world as it has never been seen before. From the raw power of the oceans to the birth of the Aurora Borealis in the northern sky, LG OLED Wave fills the senses with images and sound that surround, transporting the audience to some of the most memorable natural events and locations on Earth. They can even experience what it is like to walk beneath the ocean's waves.

The Fountain wows visitors with a synchronized performance from 20 of LG's groundbreaking rollable OLED TVs. The razor-thin flexible displays show off their superior image quality while rolling up and down in an entertaining, choreographed sequence. The rollable LG SIGNATURE OLED TV R is the only TV in the world with a screen that can completely disappear from view, withdrawing into its stylish aluminum base when not in use. The futuristic TV redefines the spatial relationship with its surroundings and is a landmark achievement in the history of television.

Since 2016, LG's OLED installations have been must-see attractions at major international events. LG's first OLED installation at CES, 2016's LG OLED Tunnel, featured a dome-shaped configuration and displayed mesmerizing scenes of the night sky, winning LG a Red Dot Award for Spatial Communication. The next year, Senses of the Future, a large-scale light-based artwork presented at Milan Design Week, won the Milano Design Award 2017 for best installation, making LG the first Korean company to ever receive this accolade, and the Red Dot Grand Prix in the Spatial Communication category. LG OLED Falls, unveiled at last year's CES, repeated the honor at the Red Dot Award 2019.

Visitors to LG's CES 2020 booth (#11100, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Center) from January 7-10 can experience the magnificence of LG's newest OLED installations firsthand. Follow all of LG's activities and announcements at CES on social media using #LGCES2020.

