Cerrejón partners with Veriforce Canada to strengthen contractor visibility, qualification and compliance management

Veriforce Canada supports Cerrejón's contractor oversight, safety, and operational efficiency across its mining operations.

MONTREAL, Aug. 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- Veriforce Canada, the largest global network of contractors and hiring clients, today announced a new partnership with Cerrejón to support the management of contractor compliance, access control, and qualification across Cerrejón's operations in Colombia.

Cerrejón, a Glencore company, is one of the largest open-pit coal mining operations in the world. Located in La Guajira, it operates an integrated mining, rail, and port system, with more than 13,000 employees and contractors. With over 40 years of operations, Cerrejón is widely recognized as a benchmark in the mining sector, with complex contractor ecosystems and rigorous health, safety, and compliance standards.

The agreement introduces SafeContractor Canada's established contractor management framework and technology platform to Cerrejón. The partnership supports contractor qualification, performance management and oversight through a more streamlined and standardized approach.

The initiative also supports Cerrejón's efforts to align contractor and supplier management with health, safety, environment, community & human rights standards, following SAFEWORK guidelines.

With over 50 years of combined industry experience and a platform supporting more than 3,200 client organizations globally, Veriforce Canada is uniquely positioned to help Cerrejón strengthen contractor management while supporting safe and efficient project execution.

"Mining safety is built at the frontline: one decision, one critical control, and one shift at a time. It starts with making sure every person entering a site is trained, competent, and ready for the work; that critical controls are understood, verified, and working; and that leaders can see and act on risk before work begins. Because nothing matters more than everyone going home safe.

Our continued work with Cerrejón, a Glencore company, is grounded in that shared responsibility. Together, we are strengthening the operational foundations that protect people every day from workforce readiness and control assurance to site access, compliance, and real-time visibility of risk. What we are advancing in Colombia also reflects a wider need across LATAM: practical, scalable safety systems that work in complex mining environments and deliver where it matters most, at the point of work."

-- Henriette Bichai, President, Veriforce Canada

Through SafeContractor Canada, a Veriforce Canada product, Cerrejón will gain access to a centralized system supporting contractor onboarding, qualification, performance evaluation and access control.

The platform addresses key compliance requirements, including workforce readiness, environmental standards, quality requirements, health and safety protocols, and sustainable development commitments.

The SafeContractor Canada solution will be configured to align with Cerrejón's operational requirements and existing infrastructure. Veriforce Canada will also provide guidance to help streamline internal processes and reduce administrative burden.

About Veriforce Canada

Veriforce Canada is the largest network of contractor and client relationships in Canada. As an overarching brand, it supports a portfolio of solutions, including SafeContractor Canada Canada and ComplyWorks, helping organizations manage contractor risk, meet regulatory requirements, and improve supply chain safety across a wide range of industries.

SOURCE Veriforce Canada

Media Contact: Aude Mazaud, Senior Manager, Marketing Communications, [email protected]