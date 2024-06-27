Cereals Canada Unveils Vision for Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate)

WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - For over 50 years, Cereals Canada has promoted the high quality of Canadian grains and the Canadian system by providing expert support to customers around the world. Facing the end of its lease in a building that is not meeting the current and future goals of the organization, the Winnipeg-based organization has proposed an innovative and collaborative vision, branded the Global Agriculture Technology Exchange (Gate).

Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Cereals Canada. (CNW Group/Cereals Canada)

"Cereals Canada monitors market access issues, provides market support and programming, and promotes the use of Canadian cereals in the global marketplace," said Dean Dias, Chief Executive Officer of Cereals Canada. "Gate will ensure the long-term viability of our world-renowned organization, inspiring new innovation, conversations, and research while giving us the capability to meet the growing demand for wheat, barley, and oats, and provide value to our members."

With a preliminary cost estimate of approximately $100 million, the currently defined vision of Gate is based on an extensive functional needs assessment. It allows Cereals Canada to maintain the globally recognized, best-in-class expertise needed to support today's global markets and ensure end-user success without limiting its ability to explore the new market trends and technologies of the future. Cereals Canada continues to engage with members and other stakeholders to find the optimal balance between present needs and future opportunities.

"Cereals Canada works to advance the Canadian cereals industry," said board chair and producer representative Brett Halstead. "The board of directors strongly supports Cereals Canada including the vision for Gate."

Locating Gate in Winnipeg's downtown creates opportunities to further strengthen connections between long-standing agriculture and food businesses, and related organizations in the heart of Winnipeg.

In the coming months, Cereals Canada will be kicking off a capital campaign to raise funds to build and equip the new facility. The campaign will target contributions from industry groups, agribusinesses, and individuals, as well as support from the three levels of government.

