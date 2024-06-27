Cereals Canada Releases its 2023 Annual Report

WINNIPEG, MB, June 27, 2024 /CNW/ - Cereals Canada today released its annual report, highlighting the organization's market access, market support and development, and technical achievements in 2023.

The report, released in an interactive digital format at cerealscanadaannualreport.ca, provides an overview of how the organization worked to support the Canadian cereals value chain by creating opportunities for wheat, barley, durum, and oats in domestic and global markets.

Cereals Canada CEO Dean Dias introduces the 2023 Annual Report

"Cereals Canada supports its members by gathering market intelligence, responding to market access issues, building strong relationships, supporting government engagement for trade relations, enhancing market differentiation, increasing customer value and engagement, and maintaining value chain partnerships," said Jennifer Marchand, who concludes her two-year term as board chair today. "This provides tangible benefits that are indispensable for the long-term competitiveness and sustainability of Canada's cereal industry."

To ensure the success of the organization, the Cereals Canada board and staff work together to build relationships and forge partnerships that advance advocacy efforts for the benefit of the entire value chain. For example, advocating for the newly opened Canadian Indo-Pacific Agriculture and Agri-Food Office, a move that will help strengthen ties and build important relationships across an important and growing region for Canadian cereals, representing approximately $2.7 billion CDN in annual purchases.

"We will continue to advocate for policies that support the growth and sustainability of the grain industry and foster strong partnerships both domestically and internationally," added Marchand.

In the 2023 growing season, Canadian farmers planted over 14.9 million hectares of common wheat, durum, barley, and oats, meeting domestic and export demands. These efforts were supported by the advocacy and outreach efforts, and technical expertise, of the Cereals Canada team. Through dedicated, targeted programming, the team engages with industry and customers to discuss cereal quality and functionality, address any market concerns, provide updates on research and sustainability, and ensure that Canadian quality is translated into value.

"Cereals Canada works hard to maintain strong and diversified export markets for Canadian wheat, barley, and oats in a highly competitive global market," said Dean Dias, chief executive officer. "In 2023, Cereals Canada successfully delivered over 30 programs, missions, and webinars to hundreds of key customers and stakeholders, Canadian farmers, and industry partners."

"The services that Cereals Canada provide distinguish Canada from its competitors, add value for its customers, and provide a point of differentiation that supports and drives market demand, and this is all done by our team of experts, in our one of kind facilities, in the heart of Winnipeg, Manitoba," he added.

Watch: Dean Dias, chief executive officer, introduces the Cereals Canada 2023 Annual Report https://youtu.be/Ci-IhdQsGfc?si=Zj-VEsA1nDQ0t8N2

About Cereals Canada

Cereals Canada is the national, not-for-profit, industry association representing the Canadian cereal grains value chain. We value relationships and work with government and stakeholders to provide timely, expert technical information and deliver best-in-class customer experience. We are dedicated to supporting the Canadian cereals value chain including farmers, exporters, developers, processors, and our customers around the world with a focus on trade, science, and sustainability.

