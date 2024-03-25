Cercle de Sainte-Justine adopts a new name and pledges to raise $16 million for the Grow Beyond campaign

MONTREAL, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - To mark 25 years of dedication to the cause of children's health, the Cercle de Sainte-Justine has changed its name to L'élan pour Sainte-Justine and revealed an ambitious new goal: to raise $16 million by 2028 for the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's Grow Beyond campaign.

Pierre Pomerleau, chair of the Board of Directors of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, Dr. Alexander Weil, pediatric neurosurgeon at CHU Sainte-Justine, Anne-Sophie Laframboise, member of L’élan pour Sainte-Justine, Georges-Étienne Fortin, member of L’élan pour Sainte-Justine and ambassador of Above and Beyond, Francisco Randez, member of L’élan pour Sainte-Justine, Delphine Brodeur, president and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, Catherine Sharp, member of the Board of Directors of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and member of L’élan pour Sainte-Justine, Sébastien Grenache, member of the Board of Directors of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation and member of L’élan pour Sainte-Justine. Photo Credit : Benoit Vermette (CNW Group/CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation)

The rebranding of this committee of young philanthropists, along with its latest fundraising target, were unveiled last Friday at Above and Beyond: A Special Evening for Sainte-Justine. Nearly 1000 members of the business community gathered at the Cartier Theatre for the event, which both celebrated L'élan's achievements over the past 25 years and offered a glimpse at what it has planned for the future. The festive soiree raised $410,000 for the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation, a promising first step toward L'élan's objective.

Steadfast support for children and families

Since 1999, L'élan pour Sainte-Justine, a group of professionals from all walks of life, has been mobilizing the business community in support of Sainte-Justine by organizing events that have become fixtures on Quebec's philanthropic calendar. Over the past 25 years, the group has helped raise more than $18 million for priority projects at CHU Sainte-Justine. Its new fundraising target is therefore bold, but also wholly representative of its members' fierce dedication.

Marked by sheer enthusiasm, teamwork, openness, and a modern sensibility, L'élan pour Sainte-Justine offers a fresh vision and renewed ambitions to transform pediatric care in the years to come. In particular, it hopes to engage a broader and more diverse spectrum of businesspeople of all ages.

"Right from day one 25 years ago, the Cercle established itself as a pioneering philanthropic force in Quebec," says L'élan representative Sébastien Grenache, who sits on the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's board of directors and the Grow Beyond campaign cabinet. "When the Grow Beyond campaign was launched, it felt like the right time to embrace a new leadership team, reflect on our vision, and rethink our brand image to keep the Foundation moving forward. That's how we came up with the idea for L'élan pour Sainte-Justine. By making this extraordinary pledge to raise $16 million, we can give CHU Sainte-Justine the boost of support it needs to pursue visionary projects—projects that will allow every child to receive the very best in pediatric care."

A major contribution to the Grow Beyond campaign

L'élan's financial commitment will go toward the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation's Grow Beyond campaign, which aims to raise $500 million by 2028 to fundamentally transform children's lives. Launched in June 2023, Grow Beyond is the largest fundraising campaign by a single hospital in Quebec history.

"L'élan pour Sainte-Justine will be one of the cornerstones of the Grow Beyond campaign's success," says Delphine Brodeur, President and CEO of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation. "The generous people who take part in its events are all helping us fulfill our greatest promise: to transform the lives of thousands of children, for life. That mission will be L'élan's focus over the next few years."

SOURCE CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation

For further information: Julie Veilleux, Director of Communications, 514-345-4931, ext. 7958, [email protected]