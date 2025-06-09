CENTURY LITHIUM ANNOUNCES LIFE OFFERING

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, June 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to announce a financing under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (as defined below), whereby the Company intends to raise a minimum of $2 million and a maximum of $5 million through an offering of up to 16,666,667 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant").

Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.45 for a period of 24 months following the issuance of the Units. The Common Shares offered under the LIFE Offering will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. The Warrants will be subject to an accelerated expiry provision such that if, for any 15 consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days") during the unexpired term of the Warrants, the closing price of the Common Shares exceeds $0.80, the expiry date will be accelerated to 30 calendar days (the "Acceleration Clause"). The activation of the Acceleration Clause will be announced by press release and the 30-day period will commence seven days after the last Premium Trading Day.

The Company may pay a cash fee of up to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering to certain eligible finders who introduce investors to the Company. The Company may also issue to eligible finders that number of broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants") equal to up to 7% of the number of Units sold under the Offering. Each Broker Warrant will be exercisable for one Share at the Offering Price for a period of 36 months from the Closing Date.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to complete an updated Feasibility Study for the Project, complete the Project's Plan of Operations, work towards NEPA compliance and, general working capital.

The Offering is expected to close on or about July 7, 2025 or such other date or dates as the Company may determine, and is subject to certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals, including the approval of the TSXV. Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"), the LIFE Offering is being made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 (the "Listed Issuer Financing Exemption").

Certain insiders of the Company are expected to participate in the Offering, making the Offering a "related party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holdings in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company intends to rely on the exemptions from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(b) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 as the Company's shares are currently listed only on the TSXV, the OTCQB and the Frankfurt Exchange and neither the fair market value (as determined under MI 61-101) of the subject matter of, nor the fair market value of the consideration for, the transaction, insofar as it involves interested parties, is expected to exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization (as determined under MI 61-101). The material change report in connection with the Offering is not expected to be filed 21 days in advance of the closing of the Offering for the purposes of section 5.2(2) of MI 61-101 on the basis that the subscriptions under the Offering are not expected to be finalized until shortly before the closing of the Offering.

The securities being offered have not, nor will they be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any applicable securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This release does not constitute an offer for sale or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, a U.S. person. "U.S. Person" and "United States" are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, or elsewhere.

There is an offering document related to the LIFE Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at centurylithium.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com.

ON BEHALF OF CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

WILLIAM WILLOUGHBY, PhD., PE

President & Chief Executive Officer

