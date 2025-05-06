CENTURY LITHIUM PROVIDES TECHNICAL UPDATE ON ANGEL ISLAND

VANCOUVER, BC, May 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned lithium project, Angel Island ("Angel Island") near Silver Peak, Nevada and the associated Lithium Extraction Facility ("Demonstration Plant") in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

"Century Lithium has continued to advance Angel Island through the Company's Demonstration Plant," said Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President and CEO. "Our Demonstration Plant allows us to improve our technology through various avenues of testing, most recently with ARi, where recent results have exceeded our expectations."

Advancements to the Demonstration Plant

Century Lithium has successfully completed testing at the Demonstration Plant in collaboration with Amalgamated Research, LLC ("ARi") of Twin Falls, Idaho. This testing focused on new developments within the Direct Lithium Extraction ("DLE") portion of Century Lithium's process. These results exceeded expectations for lithium recovery and eluate grade produced from a primary step in the DLE process. The Company believes this could result in a substantial reduction in the estimated capital and operating costs at Angel Island.

Results from DLE Pilot Testing (November 2024–January 2025):

328 milligrams per liter ("mg/L") lithium feed concentration

91.6% lithium recovery

575 mg/L eluate grade with a low Na:Li ratio of 0.6:1

Additional Technical Progress at the Demonstration Plant

An increase of lithium in eluate to 12 to 14 grams per liter ("g/L") lithium concentration using specialty membranes in the concentration steps following DLE

Continued operation of the lithium carbonate ("Li 2 CO 3 ") circuit, resulting in 99.87% purity in Li 2 CO 3 samples

CO ") circuit, resulting in 99.87% purity in Li CO samples Third-party evaluation is underway on Li 2 CO 3 samples for use in producing lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries. LFP batteries have a high energy density and long cycle life and are used in solar, energy storage systems and long-range EV applications

CO samples for use in producing lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") batteries. LFP batteries have a high energy density and long cycle life and are used in solar, energy storage systems and long-range EV applications Testing is underway for thermal pretreatment of Angel Island clay with the potential to significantly reduce hydrochloric acid use in the leach stage of processing

Qualified Person

Todd Fayram, MMSA-QP and Senior Vice President, Metallurgy of Century Lithium is the qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has approved the technical information in this release.

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

