CENTURY LITHIUM COMMENDS FIRST PHOSPHATE IN MAKING LFP BATTERY CELLS USING CENTURY LITHIUM MATERIAL

VANCOUVER, BC, July 8, 2025 /CNW/ - Century Lithium Corp. (TSXV: LCE) (OTCQX: CYDVF) (Frankfurt: C1Z) ("Century Lithium" or "the Company") congratulates First Phosphate Corp. ("First Phosphate") (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQB: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) on successfully producing commercial-grade lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") 18650 format battery cells, as reported in First Phosphate's news release on July 7, 2025. The LFP cathode and anode materials for the First Phosphate 18650 LFP battery cells were produced using North American critical minerals, which included lithium carbonate derived from Century's Angel Island and produced at Century's Demonstration Plant in Nevada, USA, as well as high-purity phosphoric acid and iron powder from First Phosphate's Bégin-Lamarche property in Quebec, Canada.

"Century Lithium is very pleased that First Phosphate found our lithium carbonate suitable for use in producing LFP battery cells," said Bill Willoughby, Century Lithium President and CEO. "Century Lithium continues to advance Angel Island through permitting, engineering, and innovation at the Company's Demonstration Plant in Nevada. We see a bright future for lithium-based chemistries. We believe LFP batteries, in particular, will have an important place in the future of mobile and stationary energy storage systems. We look forward to continuing to support First Phosphate as we work together to strengthen the North American supply chain."

The LFP 18650 battery cells were assembled for First Phosphate by Ultion Technologies Inc. at their pilot facility in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The production process can be viewed at: firstphosphate.com/NorthAmericanBatteryCells

ABOUT FIRST PHOSPHATE CORP.

First Phosphate Corp. is a mineral development company focused on producing high purity phosphoric acid and iron powder for the Lithium Iron Phosphate ("LFP") battery industry from its properties in Quebec, Canada. First Phosphate's industry partners include American Battery Factory Inc., developer of a planned LFP battery gigafactory in Tucson, Arizona, and Ultion Technologies Inc. a battery technology company specializing in LFP battery materials and cells. First Phosphate obtained interest in financing its production of purified phosphoric acid from the Export-Import Bank of the United States ("EXIM") (firstphosphate.com/exim) and is working towards funding from the United States Department of Defense ("DoD") Defense Industrial Base Consortium ("DIBC") (firstphosphate.com/DOD-white-paper).

To learn more about First Phosphate Corp., please visit firstphosphate.com

ABOUT CENTURY LITHIUM CORP.

Century Lithium Corp. is an advanced stage lithium company, focused on developing its wholly owned Angel Island project in Esmeralda County, Nevada, which hosts one of the largest sedimentary lithium deposits in the United States. The Company has utilized its patent-pending process for chloride leaching combined with direct lithium extraction to make battery-grade lithium carbonate product samples from Angel Island's lithium-bearing claystone on-site at its Demonstration Plant in Amargosa Valley, Nevada.

Angel Island is one of the few advanced lithium projects in development in the United States to provide an end-to-end process to produce battery-grade lithium carbonate for the growing electric vehicle and battery storage market. Angel Island is currently in the permitting stage for a three-phase feasibility-level production plan expected to yield an estimated life-of-mine average of 34,000 tonnes per year of carbonate over a 40-year mine-life.

To learn more, please visit centurylithium.com

