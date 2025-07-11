MONTREAL, July 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Following the merger of Centrix One and Boom CRM, the unified company has rebranded as Cone and is launching its newly rebuilt AI-powered platform.

Backed by fresh investment and a team of seasoned leaders, Cone is focused on solving the biggest challenge in the CRM industry: adoption. The new platform combines CRM, marketing automation, and AI into one simple, powerful interface that people will actually want to use.

"This is more than a new name — it's a new era," said Alain Paquin, CEO of Cone. "We've reimagined the experience so teams can grow faster, with less effort and more impact."

With thousands of clients already onboard and an AI Sales Assistant launching this fall, Cone is redefining what small businesses can expect from their technology.

About Cone

Cone is a simple, AI-powered CRM and marketing platform built for real people. Created by a Canadian team that understands SMBs, Cone focuses on adoption, ease of use, and helping businesses grow — without the tech overwhelm.

👉 Learn more: www.conecrm.com

📩 Media contact: Josée Rhéaume, COO -- [email protected]