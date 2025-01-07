MONTREAL, Jan. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Centrix One, a leader in the SMB market, and Boom CRM, specialized in the automotive sector, are thrilled to announce their official merger. By combining their strengths, the two companies aim to address one of the CRM industry's most pressing challenges: adoption. With more than half of CRM implementations failing to meet expectations, the newly merged company is focused on delivering a revolutionary AI-powered CRM that prioritizes user experience, engagement, and business success.

The new company, named Centrix One, is introducing a suite of innovative SaaS products, including:

An All-In-One AI-Powered CRM: Designed to simplify workflows, drive adoption, and empower teams to focus on building relationships and closing deals. With advanced AI capabilities, the solution adapts to user needs, offering actionable insights and boosting productivity.

A Comprehensive Marketing Automation Solution: Offering marketers an extensive toolkit for lead generation, campaign management, and pipeline growth—all seamlessly integrated into an easy-to-use platform.

In addition to the merger, Centrix One has successfully completed a new financing round from private investors. These resources will accelerate innovation and enable the delivery of cutting-edge solutions for small and medium businesses, as well as tailored solutions for key industries such as automotive and real estate.

The leadership team driving Centrix One's growth reflects the company's commitment to innovation and excellence:

Alain Paquin , CEO: A seasoned technology executive with deep expertise in building and scaling AI-powered solutions.

Michael Orsoni , CTO: A visionary leader bringing strong technical and AI expertise to fuel product innovation.

Dan Paisley , VP of Sales & Marketing: A versatile and experienced leader, Dan has a proven track record in scaling SaaS businesses and building sales and marketing strategies for success.

"This merger is a pivotal moment for us and our clients," said Alain Paquin, CEO of Centrix One. "We are not just building a CRM; we are addressing the core issue of adoption by creating a solution that teams will love to use. With AI and a relentless focus on user experience, we're empowering businesses to thrive."

Michel Lozeau, Chairman of the Board, added: "Centrix One represents the future of CRM. This merger brings together exceptional talent and vision, positioning us to redefine the industry and deliver unmatched value to our clients."

Centrix One's innovative approach, backed by an experienced leadership team, sets the stage for significant growth. Businesses can expect tools that simplify processes, save time, and drive success through advanced technology.

For more information about the merger and upcoming product releases, contact Josée Rhéaume at [email protected].

About Centrix One

Centrix One has been a trusted name in CRM solutions, offering businesses tools to manage customer relationships and drive growth through simplified workflows and intuitive interfaces.

About Boom CRM

Boom CRM has been an important player in delivering tailored CRM solutions to meet the unique needs of sales teams in competitive markets, with a specialization in the automotive industry.

Together, they are shaping the future of CRM.

www.centrix.one

SOURCE Centrix One

Media Contact: Josee Rhéaume, [email protected]