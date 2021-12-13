MONTREAL, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Centraide of Greater Montreal is very happy to announce that the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award has been presented to Isabelle Marcoux, Chair of the Board of Transcontinental Inc., and Honorary Chair of Centraide's Major Donors' Circle. The award is bestowed annually on an outstanding volunteer who works or has worked at Centraide on the campaign, an allocations committee, or the Board of Directors.

"Isabelle has been a devoted and loyal volunteer at Centraide for many years. She is dedicated to fighting poverty and social exclusion and her commitment in doing so is remarkable. Despite her busy schedule, she always took the time and put in the necessary effort to unite, inspire and motive the troops. She has supported Centraide within her company but also within Montreal's business community. She is a true inspiration to her peers. I am very proud to present her with the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award and I sincerely thank her for everything she does for Greater Montreal", said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

Mrs. Marcoux was copresident of Centraide's annual campaign in 2016, copresident of the 2015 Leaders' Circle campaign, president of the Major Donors' Circle from 2018 to 2020 and today, she is the Honorary Chair of the Major Donor's Circle.

"It is a great pleasure to receive the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award and I wish to thank Centraide's Board of Directors for this honor. My commitment is motivated by the help that is given to families, seniors, those who are alone and the youth, who need the essential help of the agencies supported by Centraide. A city like Montreal, with its vibrant culture and an openness to the world, can't hope to be stronger and more inclusive without every member of our society being able to thrive in a fair manner", stated Mrs. Marcoux.

About Centraide of Greater Montreal

Centraide of Greater Montreal intervenes in the territory of Laval, Montreal, and the South Shore. It annually supports a network of 350 community agencies and collective projects. Centraide receives support from companies, private, public and parapublic institutions, as well as large union organizations. The funds collected are invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion.

About the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award

In December 2012, the Board of Directors of Centraide of Greater Montreal created an award to honour Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire for her remarkable contribution as President and Executive Director during her 21 years on the Board of Centraide of Greater Montreal. The selection criteria are inspired by Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire's values and noble qualities, namely: uniting talents, a firm and loyal engagement to Centraide's cause.

Winners of the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award: Jacques Régis (2013), Claude Séguin (2014), James C. Cherry (2015), Irene Nattel (2016), Louis L. Roquet (2017), Paul Desmarais, jr (2018), L. Jacques Ménard (2019), Taïeb Hafsi (2020), Lino A. Saputo (2021), Isabelle Marcoux (2022).

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal,514 288-1261, extension 242, [email protected]

