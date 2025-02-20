MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Thanks to the unwavering generosity of its donors, Centraide of Greater Montreal has reached a new campaign record of $71.3 million to create an inclusive, poverty-free Greater Montreal. The money raised from Centraide of Greater Montreal's 2024 campaign will support the operations and development of close to 375 agencies, which every year help over 800,000 people in Laval, Montreal and on the South Shore, a region that is home to over half of all Quebeckers in poverty.

"Centraide is the collective tool we have created to support our community," said Claude Pinard, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal. "This annual campaign has come at a crucial time for our society, when the geography of poverty is changing. Costs for basic needs like housing and food are increasing and creating greater vulnerability along with a plethora of other social challenges. The results of this campaign shows how much we can accomplish when we tap into our collective desire to do more and tackle these challenges together."

The 2024 campaign co-chairs, Nadine Renaud-Tinker and Mirko Bibic, were very pleased with this remarkable success.

"As needs continue to grow and Centraide's support is more crucial than ever, this campaign has demonstrated the unwavering solidarity of Greater Montreal," said Nadine Renaud-Tinker, Executive Vice President and National Head, Career Sales Force, RBC Royal Bank. "I'm extremely proud to have joined forces with Mirko to achieve this remarkable result, raising a record amount for the region. This sum will significantly strengthen the social safety net, benefiting everyone in our local communities."

"I am truly pleased with what we've accomplished and for the opportunity to work alongside Nadine as campaign co-chair for Centraide," said Mirko Bibic, President and Chief Executive Officer, BCE Inc. and Bell Canada. "We had the privilege of getting to know some exceptionally dedicated volunteers and businesses and had an up-close view of the remarkable work done by the community agencies supported by Centraide. Our goal was to break a record in helping those in need, and we achieved it together."

Centraide also handed out its annual awards to honour volunteers, companies, organizations, unions and community agencies for their social commitment. A total of 22 Solidaires Awards were given out this year in 11 categories. Here are the winners:

Solidaires to Community Agencies

Social Relevance: Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes); L'Envol Programme d'aide aux jeunes mères

Ricochet (Hébergement/Homes); L'Envol Programme d'aide aux jeunes mères Social Transformation: Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association (CDNBCA)

Côte-des-Neiges Black Community Association (CDNBCA) Evaluation: Resto Plateau

Resto Plateau Collaboration: Le Chic Resto Pop

Le Chic Resto Pop Management and Governance: Centre SCAMA

Centre SCAMA Citizen Engagement: Denise Major , Maison d'Entraide St-Paul et Émard

Solidaires to companies and organizations:

Corporate Commitment (1000 plus employees): AtkinsRéalis; Énergir; METRO

AtkinsRéalis; Énergir; METRO Corporate Commitment (999 employees or less): Lavery; PCL Construction; PMML - Leader in Commercial Real Estate

Lavery; PCL Construction; PMML - Leader in Commercial Real Estate Mobilization (1000 plus employees): CAE; Ville de Laval ; Ville de Montréal

CAE; ; Ville de Montréal Mobilization (999 employees or less): CAA-Québec; Joddes

CAA-Québec; Joddes Innovation: Carbonleo; Gameloft; L'Oréal Canada; Pineapple Project

Centraide also presented the Michèle Thibodeau-DeGuire Award to Nathalie Bernier. This honour recognizes a volunteer who has shown an outstanding commitment to the organization. Ms. Bernier's involvement began with the fundraising campaign in 2008. In 2013, she joined Centraide's Board of Directors, which she chaired from 2016 to 2019. She has led multiple committees, such as the Executive Committee and the Audit and Investment Committee as Treasurer, and contributed to Centraide's strategic planning on philanthropy.

A true agent of change, Centraide of Greater Montreal is a public foundation whose mission is to bring people together and take action for an inclusive and poverty-free Greater Montreal. To achieve this goal, it supports a network of 375 community agencies and projects in Laval, in Montreal and on the South Shore that improve the living conditions of vulnerable people. Centraide works with the Greater Montreal population and with communities, businesses, institutions and philanthropic organizations. For more information or to contribute to Centraide's campaign: centraide-mtl.org.

