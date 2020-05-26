Centraide launches advertising campaign to recognize the essential work of the community sector

MONTREAL, May 26, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the community sector has responded to the crisis with an extraordinary response from thousands of staff members and volunteers who are on the front lines helping vulnerable people. To honour and thank them, a new advertising campaign created by lg2 is being launched today whose main slogan is "Unstoppable Community Spirit."

This advertising campaign was produced by the Centraides of Quebec in partnership with 211, the Fédération des centres d'action bénévole du Québec, the Fédération québécoise des organismes communautaires Famille, the Regroupement des organismes communautaires autonomes jeunesse du Québec, the Regroupement des organismes communautaires québécois de lutte au décrochage, and La Tablée des Chefs.

"COVID-19 has triggered a wide range of needs. Despite these challenges, the community sector is delivering essential services to vulnerable people with altruism, dedication, compassion and resilience. Agencies are adapting in very creative ways to provide help quickly on the ground. They are transforming their services and mobilizing to provide food assistance, support families and youths in difficulty, break the isolation of seniors, and connect with immigrants, people with disabilities, or individuals with mental health problems. This ad campaign was created to highlight the remarkable work of the entire community ecosystem," said Lili-Anna Pereša, President and Executive Director of Centraide of Greater Montreal.

"For a society to function, it needs a tightly woven social fabric. This campaign reveals images of people helping people and shows workers and volunteers from the community sector handing out food, making friendly calls to seniors, supporting children over video calls, and distributing basic necessities to the homeless. Even with their jobs made harder due to the spread of the virus, social distancing rules, risks, fatigue, and sacrifices, nothing has stopped these craftspeople of collective well-being from showing their community spirit. They are on the front line responding to urgent needs, supporting the vulnerable, and responding quickly to evolving requests for help. Due to the stay-at-home order, we can't see them at work. Centraide wants us to know that they are there and that they are doing incredible things for our society," said Anne-Marie Leclair, Partner and Vice President, Innovation at lg2.

Ads were developed for television, magazines, daily newspapers, local weeklies, web banners, bus shelters, digital signs, street columns, and other platforms. The ads will run across Quebec from today until July thanks to the generous donation of advertising space by these media outlets: Astral, Attedra, Bell Media, Capitales Médias, Historia, KO Media, Le Devoir, Outfront, Pattison, Postmedia, Quebecor, Radio-Canada, Ricardo Media, Rogers, Séries Plus, TC Média, Télé-Québec, and The Globe and Mail.

Centraide would like to thank its partners who contributed their time and expertise to this advertising campaign, particularly lg2 for the design, OMD for ad placements, as well as Baobab Familial, Carrefour familial du Richelieu, J'apprends avec mon enfant (JAME), Santropol Roulant, and La Tablée des chefs, which contributed visuals.

Centraide has a presence in 18 regions in Quebec and is supported by private, public and parapublic corporations and institutions as well as large trade unions. The money it raises is invested locally to break the cycle of poverty and social exclusion.

View the ad here.

Share the slogan: #UnstoppableCommunitySpirit

SOURCE Centraide of Greater Montreal

For further information: Annick Gagnon, Public Relations Advisor, Centraide of Greater Montreal, 514-288-1261, extension 242, [email protected], centraide-mtl.org

Related Links

http://www.centraide-mtl.org

